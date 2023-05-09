Disclaimer: The following are pulled directly from the Georgia Health Department's website. Each item below for 1625 Bankhead Hwy is for the Carrollton Fair.
CORN DOG
1625 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
FUNNEL CAKES
1625 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
CHICKEN
1625 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
LEMONADE
1625 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
YORK CONCESSIONS-FUNNEL CAKES
1625 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
GEORGIA EXPRESS DINER
21 COMMERCE PL TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Violations:
4-2A - food stored covered
511-6-1.04(4)(c)1(iv) - packaged & unpackaged food, food stored covered(c)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed bacon, pork, and chicken stored uncovered in front food service cooler. CA: PIC put lids on items.
6-2 - proper date marking and disposition
511-6-1.04(6)(g) - ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food, date marking (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed pork, bacon, chicken, and other items in front food service cooler without a date marking. CA: Begin date marking items using stickers instead of dry erase markers to better keep the date markings on items.
PILOT TRAVEL CENTER #312 / KFC AND TACO BELL
882 HIGHWAY 100 S TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-04-2023
Violations:
2-2A - management knowledge, responsibilities, reporting
511-6-1.03(4)(a)(b)(c)(e)(f) - responsibility of permit holder, pic, and conditional employees (p), (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed no written employee health policy signed by each employee. CA: Give CFSM "red book" to make an employee health policy to sign.
WAFFLE HOUSE #1212
1021 HIGHWAY 100S TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
JUANITO'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT
3884 BREMEN CROSSING BREMEN, GA 301
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2023
Violations:
2-2D - adequate handwashing facilities supplied & accessible
511-6-1.06(2)(o) - using a handwashing sink- operation & maintenance (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed ice and empty pitcher in handwashing sink near soda machines. CA: Use handwashing sink only for handwashing and do not block the sink in any way.
BARNYARDS BBQ & FISH (BASE OF OPERATION)
200 ATLANTIC AVE BREMEN, GA 30110
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.