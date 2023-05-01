Disclaimer: This information comes directly from the Department of Environmental Health’s Inspection search portal website. The website can be viewed at http://ga.healthinspections.us/stateofgeorgia/#search/0
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Villa Rica man arrested for arson
- UWG Baseball earns #5 seed in GSC Tournament
- Cowart selected to NCAA South Regional
- Gas prices down 40 cents compared to 2022
- Four new members inducted to Trojan Hall of Fame
- Carrollton Chophouse opens it doors in Downtown Carrollton
- Ice cream store grows into sweet success UGA SBDC
- Restaurant Health Inspections
Most Popular
Articles
- Baggett sentenced to 100 years without parole
- Temple man charged in accident that left two dead
- Carroll County deputies make 2 arrests
- Bremen man sentenced to life plus 26 years
- Joseph “Big Joe” Tanner Forman
- Haralson County arrests two people for burglary
- Bremen neighbors clash over rezoning
- Bowdon man arrested for Hobby Lobby theft
- Janice Kimberly Pollard
- Steven Anthony Barnett
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.