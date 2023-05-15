Disclaimer: The following inspections are pulled directly from the Georgia Department of Environmental Health's website at http://ga.healthinspections.us/stateofgeorgia/#search/0
SWING SHOTS
401 MAPLE ST STE C CARROLLTON, GA 30117
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
WOODLAND CHRISTIAN CAMP
90 WOODLAND CAMP RD TEMPLE, GA 30179
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
UNIVERSITY OF WEST GA - DINING HALL/Z6
1601 MAPLE ST CARROLLTON, GA 30118
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Violations:
2-2D - adequate handwashing facilities supplied & accessible
511-6-1.06(2)(o) - using a handwashing sink- operation & maintenance (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed ice dumping in front sink and in the back./all handwashing sinks must be used for hand washing purposes only.
O'BERRY'S PIES AND PINTS
139 CITY HALL AVE STE C BOWDON, GA 30108
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
WING CITI CAFE, LLC
2502 HWY 61 CARROLLTON, GA 30116
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2023
Violations:
2-2B - proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use
511-6-1.03(5)(j)1&2 - eating, drinking, or using tobacco (c)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed cook drinking while cooking out of an opened cup with no straw or lid./cook educated on how to properly eat and drink in designated areas, eating and cooking must not take place while cooking or preparing food.
4-2B - food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized
511-6-1.05(7)(a)1 - equipment, food-contact surfaces,& utensils (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed black mold present in drink machine nozzles and ice dispenser./clean daily to prevent build-up
17C - physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean
511-6-1.07(5)(a),(b) - good repair, physical facilities maintained; cleaning, frequency & restrictions, cleaned often enough to keep them clean (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Grout low in back storage area./Re-grout
18 - insects, rodents, and animals not present
511-6-1.07(2)(m) - outer openings protected (c)
Points: 3
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: Yes
Inspector Notes: Observed back door with a gap of light at the bottom corner./replace weather strip; observed fly activity in main kitchen
K & M COFFEE
2162 US HIGHWAY 78 TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-12-2023
JACK'S #199
2276 US HIGHWAY 78 TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Violations:
2-2B - proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use
511-6-1.03(5)(j)1&2 - eating, drinking, or using tobacco (c)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed evidence of eating in kitchen (beverage cup, used sauce, empty food tray) on biscuit prep table. CA: Removed items
6-1A - proper cold holding temperatures
511-6-1.04(6)(f) - time/temperature control for safety; cold holding (p)
Points: 9
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed ranch(50F) and honey mustard(50F) in reach in cooler in drive thru area holding above 41F. Thermometer read 50F. CA: PIC removed items from cooler and put them in a working cooler and put in a maintenance order for the cooler.
17C - physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean
511-6-1.07(5)(a),(b) - good repair, physical facilities maintained; cleaning, frequency & restrictions, cleaned often enough to keep them clean (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: Yes
Inspector Notes: Observed grease and other debris buildup on floor throughout kitchen. CA: Clean floors regularly to prevent buildup of materials.
17D - adequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas used
511-6-1.07(5)(d) - cleaning ventilation system, nuisance & discharge prohibition, cleaned in way not to cause contamination or create a public health hazard (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: Yes
Inspector Notes: Observed buildup of dust and grease on air vents and ceiling tiles. CA: Clean vents and tiles as needed to prevent buildup of materials.
18 - insects, rodents, and animals not present
511-6-1.07(5)(k) - controlling pests (pf, c)
Points: 3
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed live flies in kitchen. CA: Contact pest control and maintain a clean premises to prevent pest harborage.
BACKWOODS STEAKHOUSE
2386 STEADMAN RD TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2023
Violations:
4-2B - food-contact surfaces: cleaned & sanitized
511-6-1.05(6)(m) - mechanical warewashing, sanitization pressure(c)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed no sanitizer concentration on dishes after being run through the dishwasher. CA: PIC connected a new sanitizer bucket to dish machine.
16C - sewage and waste water properly disposed
511-6-1.06(4)(h),(i) - approved sewage disposal; system; other liquid wastes and rainwater (p) (c)
Points: 2
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed lids to grease trap and septic tank open and observed corroded filter in tank. CA: PIC will call a septic company to replace filter and properly secure lids.
MAMA-N-EM'S SOUTHERN KITCHEN LLC
2754 GA HWY 100 S TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
4-1A - food separated and protected
511-6-1.04(4)(c)1(i)(ii)(iii)(v)(vi)(vii)(viii) - packaged & unpackaged food separation, packaging, and segregation (p, c)
Points: 9
Corrected during inspection?: Yes
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed ground beef stored above shrimp in cooler in main kitchen. Observed ground beef stored above pork in walk in cooler. CA: PIC moved items to store by cook temperature.
MCKANNA - SANDROCK RETREAT CENTER - LUTHERANCH
2017 ST. JAMES WAY TALLAPOOSA, GA 30176
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2023
6-2 - proper date marking and disposition
511-6-1.04(6)(g) - ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food, date marking (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed opened milk and shredded cheese without a date marking. CA: Date mark all items that will be held in the restaurant for more than 24 hours.
