Amelia Ressler, a former Mt. Zion substitute teacher, was granted a $10,000 bond during a hearing Wednesday July 26 after spending 901 days in jail following her arrest from Feb. 5, 2021.
An order that was dated for July 27 and signed by Superior Court Judge John Simpson that set the bond for Ressler at $10,000 with a list of special conditions of the bond.
The conditions include, “No contact with any witnesses or alleged victims or minor children, except her own children when supervised by family over 18. Talitrex monitor paid by court, submit to random drug testing, seek employment, comply with DBH DD assessment, enroll in therapy, attend court every non jury for bond compliance, status notify clerk of court and attorney of any change of address.”
This order was made following a hearing on July 26 which was after Ressler filed a Motion for Bond on July 5. Within the motion for the bond, the defendant stated two things.
“Defendant is not now nor ever has been a bail risk and will not jeopardize the safety of the community if admitted to bail, nor will the Defendant pose a risk of committing any felony pending trial. The Defendant poses no significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.”
The second point stated, “The court may be assured that Defendant, if admitted to bail, will neither flee nor go into hiding, but will respond to each and all orders of this Court.”
The State opposed the bond and on July 25. Assistant District Attorney Maggie E. Meetze filed the State’s Opposition to Bond. The State pointed out immediately that, “Defendant’s Motion for Bond, filed July 5, 2023, is a verbatim copy of the Motion for Bond filed by Defendant on February 10, 2021.”
This bond was denied on March 25, 2021, because Judge Bill Hamrick found that the Defendant was a danger to commit new felonies and posed a danger to the community if released on bond.”
The State also noted that while the Defendant has been in the Carroll County Jail since Feb. 5, 2021, the State has continuously opposed continuances requested by the Defendant and requested this case be specially set for trial. The State even noted a recent situation stating, “On May 19, 2023, two weeks before the trial was specially set, counsel for Defendant filed a motion to continue and special plea of insanity. This special plea statutorily triggered a separate and independent evaluation by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD).”
Within the motion, the State mentioned that they had contacted DBHDD who informed them that the evaluation would not be finished until September.
“The Defendant now seeks to take advantage of circumstances of her own creation in moving for bond at this time. It is no small part the actions and fillings of the defense that have contributed to the length of the Defendant’s incarceration in the Carroll County Jail. There are no new circumstances that have arisen that justify reconsidering the Defendant for a bond. The sole change in her situation is the length of her time in jail. Granting a bond in these circumstances serves only to incentivize delay on the part of the defense in this case and others.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Ressler remained booked in jail with a $10,000 bond. Ressler awaits trial for 19 counts of Child Molestation.
Ressler was arrested in February 2021 after staff at Mt. Zion Elementary School reported a video she allegedly created and spread. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at that time allegations that there are video and photographic evidence of Ressler having masturbated in front of an elementary school class.
Brent Vadovsky was acquitted last year after he was accused of initiating the first point of sexual conversation with Ressler in the classroom incident.
