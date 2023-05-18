“Nature teaches more than she preaches. There are no sermons in stones. It is easier to get a spark out of a stone than a moral.” —John Burroughs

Forty-three years ago today, on May 18, 1980, Mother Nature put her full power on display as Mt. St. Helens erupted in Washington, causing millions of dollars in damage, claiming 57 lives, and becoming the deadliest volcanic eruption in American history. Those of us who lived through it can vividly remember TV coverage of the event, featuring images of black encrusted lava racing down the side of the mountain, massive landslides that caused immense physical damage, and an ash cloud that wreaked havoc on surrounding areas, affecting cities as far away as Denver and Oklahoma City.

