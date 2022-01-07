February 1 begins the year of the Tiger on the Chinese zodiac calendar. The Tiger is their king of all beasts, and its zodiac sign is a symbol of strength, exorcising evils, and braveness. I am launching this year by putting the needs of friend and foes ahead of my own.
I will assist everyone with the onerous task of making New Year’s resolutions. I am altruistic and see nothing wrong with writing resolutions, which are basically promises to change, and assigning the to-do list to strangers. My resolutions are legal, do-able, and good for the commonweal, so don’t shoot the messenger:
U.S. Congress must resolve that there will be no more government shutdowns. When you flex that muscle, people suffer. Just the threat of a shutdown rankles the stock market. For crying out loud, pass a budget.
Non-voters and first-time voters, get informed about the issues and candidates and resolve to help Georgia elect a governor in 2022 by exercising your right to vote.
Teenaged girls, please resolve to avoid social media additions until your self-esteem isn’t validated by faux standards from strangers.
Putin, I’m begging you to reign over the empire you have and not expand it by invading Ukraine.
Trump, please keep encouraging your followers to get vaccinated and boosted.
Atlanta Falcons owner, I’m not sure what resolution to make for you, but make a resolution that results in winning games.
Troublemaking Karens, you know who you are, and you’re everywhere. In restaurants, parks and hotels, Airbnb's, stores and airports. You intervene, mandate and pronounce with authority who has the right to be in public places and spaces. Turn over a new leaf, girl. Resolve to stay in your lane, row your own boat and mind your business.
Coach K's grandson, resolve to appreciate the privilege you were born with and be a good Duke Blue Devil and good citizen. Don’t drive under the influence, like a self-important, entitled knucklehead.
January 6 Isurrectionists, if you have not been brought to justice, don’t dismay. If you are caught on film breaking the law, the FBI will knock on your door, or maybe burst into the house. While you wait for your five minutes of infamy and your sentence for wrong doing, resolve to punish yourself. You can start atoning for your attempted coup by writing, “I will not destroy democracy. Next time America disappoints me, I’ll move to Russia.”
Celebrities who talk about their lives, please talk about yourself less. Then, when things fall apart, you won’t have to plead for privacy. You’ll already have it.
Mother Nature, you scorched the Earth this year with wildfires, battered it with typhoons and assailed us with apocalyptic natural disasters. Your unending fury continues to demonstrate who’s the boss. Humans will try to cut back on carbon emissions if you resolve to give us a break on the deadly weather.
This resolutions benefits everyone who wants to eat better. Food critic Michael Pollan says everything he’s learned about food and health can be summed up in seven words: Eat food, not too much, mostly plants. ‘Eat food’ means to eat real food—vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and fish and meat—and to avoid what Pollan calls edible food-like substances.”
Don't eat anything your great grandmother wouldn't recognize as food. “When you pick up that box of portable yogurt tubes, or eat something with 15 ingredients you can't pronounce, ask yourself, what are those things doing there?” Pollan says.
Don’t eat anything with more than five ingredients, or ingredients you can't pronounce. Stay out of the middle of the supermarket. Real food tends to be on the outer edge of the store near the loading docks, where it can be replaced with fresh foods when it goes bad.
Don't eat anything that won't eventually rot. There are exceptions—honey—but as a rule, things like Twinkies that never go bad aren't food.
You’re welcome.
