A late second half goal was all that the University of West Georgia soccer team needed to get the victory in their home opener against the Georgia College Bobcats on Wednesday night.
"It was nice to bounce back and get the result that we needed." said head coach Stacey Balaam. "We had to really gut that win out, but we will take it after being a little deflated from back to back losses this past weekend. We've been working on certain things in practice that paid off today, but we still have more work to be done moving forward." added Balaam.
The Bobcats (1-3-1) controlled most of the offensive action in the first half, dominating possession 57 percent to 43 percent. Georgia College also dominated the shots column 6-2, as well as the corner kicks column 5-2.
"We were very disappointed with the lack of energy from the first half and how we felt that they dominated the first half," said Balaam. "We recognized that we had to change things in the second half and flip the field and keep them there longer, and see what we can get in terms of set pieces. We challenged them to put their backs to the ropes like we were in the first half and I think the energy level was raised and we saw the positive impact from that" added Balaam.
After a back and forth start to the second half, the Wolves (2-2) finally took advantage of a corner kick opportunity in the 72nd minute, as Catherine Reeves found the head of Hillary Resendiz for the game's first and only goal.
"We always say that set pieces can define a game so that was very important to get that one to go in, but there was still a ton of time left in the game that we had to try and see it out. At the end of the day they had to put their bodies on the line and show some true grit to get the win" said Balaam.
That assist by Reeves is the first of her young career, and the goal from Resendiz marks her second on the season and 16th in her career. That moves Resendiz up to a tie for fourth all time with former teammate Jazmine Santiago and Katie Mitchell.
The Wolves will now turn their focus to Sunday where they travel to Valdosta State for the Gulf South Conference opener.
"It's nice not to have a game within 48 hours now because that game probably took a lot out of us mentally and physically. We don't want to wear down too early into the season, but we've got to keep training to keep that sharpness up, and we've got to make sure we prepare right for the next opponent." said Balaam.
Kickoff from Valdosta, Georgia is set for 1p.m. on Sunday.
