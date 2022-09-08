UWG Soccer Home Opener '22

Hillary Resendiz scored the only goal in West Georgia's 1-0 win over Georgia College Wednesday. The Wolves' next game will be at Valdosta State this Saturday at 1 p.m.

 Photo by Josh Cato

A late second half goal was all that the University of West Georgia soccer team needed to get the victory in their home opener against the Georgia College Bobcats on Wednesday night.

"It was nice to bounce back and get the result that we needed." said head coach Stacey Balaam. "We had to really gut that win out, but we will take it after being a little deflated from back to back losses this past weekend. We've been working on certain things in practice that paid off today, but we still have more work to be done moving forward." added Balaam.

