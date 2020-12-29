Rescued from dumpster, 'Christmas Miracle' enjoys a fur-ever home

After discovering a dog wrapped in a garbage bag and thrown into a dumpster, a Villa Rica police officer has adopted and given the dog a loving home and a new name: “Christmas Miracle.”
Jason O’Neal of the Villa Rica Police Department discovered the dog after responding to a call from a resident, who had heard the dog in the dumpster, according to Facebook posts from O’Neal’s daughter, who created a page so that people can follow Miracle’s story.
The post says that on Christmas Day, the pup was found wrapped in a blanket, tied in a trash bag and thrown into a dumpster at the Wilson Mill Apartments in Villa Rica. But luckily for her, the officer not only retrieved her from the dumpster, but rescued her and took her in.
She was taken to the vet and given treatment, and a new name “Christmas Miracle” — or just “Miracle” for short.
Officers are still searching for the person who dumped her, and police said that if found, the offender will be facing animal cruelty charges.
The animal advocacy organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) have contacted the police department and the organization is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspect responsible for dumping Miracle.
Miracle’s Facebook page, titled “Christmas Miracle” with a heart and dog emoji asks that any donations be made by calling Atlanta West Veterinary Hospital at 770-459-2253 or by Venmo at @Jason-ONeal-75624.
