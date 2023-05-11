Reports just before noon on Thursday of a possible gas leak on the main floor of the Carroll County Administration Building located at 423 College Street in Carrollton caused the evacuation of employees and citizens in the facility.

Wendy Hocutt, assistant supervisor in the tag office that is located on upper floor of the building, told the Times-Georgian that she and other personnel in the department detected what they thought was the odor of natural gas in the long hallway that stretches the length of the second floor. She made a call to 911 at 11:59 a.m.

