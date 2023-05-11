Reports just before noon on Thursday of a possible gas leak on the main floor of the Carroll County Administration Building located at 423 College Street in Carrollton caused the evacuation of employees and citizens in the facility.
Wendy Hocutt, assistant supervisor in the tag office that is located on upper floor of the building, told the Times-Georgian that she and other personnel in the department detected what they thought was the odor of natural gas in the long hallway that stretches the length of the second floor. She made a call to 911 at 11:59 a.m.
Within minutes, a truck and crew from the Carrollton Fire Department's headquarters station on West Center Street just off Adamson Square quickly arrived on the the scene at the county's Administration Building less than a mile away.
A crew from Atlanta Gas Light also responded.
Following the arrival of personnel from the fire department and gas utility company and their extensive investigation, the reported leak proved to be a false alarm.
"We decided to err on the side of caution and called 911," Hocutt said.
The Carroll County Administrative Building is the home to several county departments and offices, in addition to the Tag Office. The Office of the County Tax Commissioner, Board of Tax Assessors and Appraisal Office, and Carroll County Board of Elections are also located in the building that was constructed many years ago as the city school system's College Street Elementary School.
An unresolved gas leak can cause a sudden, deadly explosion. On April 7, reports of a gas leak by workers at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Penn. near Philadelphia was not immediately addressed by management. Thirty minutes after the initial report, an explosion claimed seven lives and badly injured several others.
One of the worst natural gas explosions in history occurred in 1937 when a gas leak caused an explosion at the London School in New London, Tex, killing more than 300 students and teachers.
Atlanta Gas Light provides a list signs that could indicate a possible gas leak:
- primary indication of a gas leak - natural gas is colorless and odorless- so a harmless chemical called mercaptan is added to give the distinctive "rotten egg" smell
- hissing sounds
- air bubbles
- dying plants
- symptoms of gas poisoning
- unusually high gas bill, especially out-of-season
If the odor of natural gas at home or business or at any location, evacuate the location immediately, call 911 and the local gas company, do not go back into the house or building, and keep others away from the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.