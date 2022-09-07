Events at The Amp are revenue draw

Although events at The Amp, the popular outdoor venue in downtown Carrollton, are sponsored by local businesses and organizations and have free admission, they generate revenue for restaurants and stores, as well as sales taxes for city coffers. The Amp is one of many sites in Carroll County that provide a revenue stream for the area.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Visitors to Carroll County generated $150.1 million in direct, domestic traveler expenditures in 2021, an increase of just more than 22 percent over 2020, the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced today.  

According to an annual study commissioned by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, visitors to Carroll County and its cities were also responsible for $10.9 million in state and local tax revenues in 2021. Each household in the county would need to be taxed an additional $258 per year to replace taxes generated by tourism activity. 

