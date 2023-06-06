A South Carolina man was arrested in Carroll County after a brief chase.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lucas Haynes, 29, of Charleston, South Carolina after he allegedly fled from CCSO deputies while driving under the influence.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A South Carolina man was arrested in Carroll County after a brief chase.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lucas Haynes, 29, of Charleston, South Carolina after he allegedly fled from CCSO deputies while driving under the influence.
According to the CCSO incident report, on June 3, 2023, at around 8:49 P.M. Deputy Ashton Curtis was traveling west on Highway 166 when he observed a black Audi S4 which he noted appeared to be traveling faster than the posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour. Using his Stalker Dual Radar, Curtis observed that the vehicle was traveling at 74 miles per hour.
As Curtis was coming to a stop he observed that the rear radar displaying the sedan was allegedly accelerating rapidly in speed. Curtis turned his patrol car around and began accelerating in order to conduct a traffic stop on the violating Audi.
Curtis activated his direction radar as he attempted to catch up to the vehicle. As Curtis reached the top of a hill he stated that he saw the Audi illegally pass multiple vehicles near Wayside Road where a no passing line was present. Curtis stated that his radar then displayed the vehicle at 102 miles per hour. Curtis was eventually able to catch up to the vehicle near Mallard Drive where the driver slowed the vehicle down. When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, Curtis told the driver to put his hands outside the window.
Curtis made contact with the driver which he noted when approaching the window he detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Curtis had the driver exit the vehicle and walk with him to the front of the patrol car. As the driver who was later identified as Haynes, answered the questions, Curtis detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath
When asked what he had to drink, Haynes said he had “a couple drinks a few hours prior at a wedding reception.”
Curtis also noted that Haynes was mumbling as if he was speaking with a thick tongue. According to the report, “[Curtis] requested permission to conduct a Standardized Field Sobriety Evaluation to which he responded he does not dance. [Curtis] then asked him again and he responded no.”
Curtis then placed Haynes into the rear of his patrol car to transport him to the Carroll County Jail.
Haynes was charged with Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Aggressive driving, Reckless driving, two counts of Speeding, Weaving over Roadway, DUI, DUI- Child Endangerment, and Improper Passing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.