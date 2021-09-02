The world has gone mad. Round the bend.
Last year was the pits. This year seemed better, so we treated the virus like it was history. But, the Delta variant emerged, hospitals filled up again, medical staffs got overwhelmed again. The nightly news showed patients on ventilators who begged people to get vaccinated.
We reached the point of no return, our event horizon—a theoretical boundary around a black hole beyond which no light or other radiation can escape. The pandemic is our black hole.
People violate the law of holes. The first rule is an adage which states, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Digging makes the hole deeper and therefore harder to get out of. That’s a metaphor for when in an untenable position, it’s best to stop making the situation worse.
Making a situation worse is not trusting the science that produced several effective COVID vaccines, but trusting something you saw on cable news, Facebook, or your crazy uncle told you about.
You pin your hopes on Ivermectin, a veterinary drug used to treat or prevent parasites in animals and meant for horses and cattle. The FDA had to tweet, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it. You may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of Ivermectin. That is wrong.”
An Atlanta television station reported that Carrollton’s Tractor Supply Company (TSC) had to post a sign that Ivermectin was not for human consumption. This is so wacky, that I wonder what my friend Doug Marlette would draw.
I met the Pulitzer-prize winning editorial cartoonist, novelist and creator of the Kudzu comic strip when he worked for The Charlotte Observer. His biting approach to humor could be traced in part to his grandmother, who was bayoneted by National Guardsmen during a mill strike in the Carolinas in ’34. Doug said his grandmother was mean, carried a pistol, and probably deserved to be bayoneted. Such was his irreverent humor.
In 1986, the Challenger space shuttle blew up, and it took Doug forty-five minutes to draw the image of a crying eagle looking at the stars for a special edition of The Observer. In response to demand, the paper distributed 70,000 reprints. He signed my copy, “To Dee Dee, who has known me forever.”
There would be lapses in time and moves to new cities before we reconnected, but we stayed in touch.
As a cartoonist, Doug prided himself on being an equal-opportunity offender. And offend he did. Cartoons targeting Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker depicted Jerry Falwell as the serpent in the Garden of Eden and earned Doug the title “Tool of Satan.”
He drew a cartoon showing a man in Arab headdress driving a Ryder rental truck hauling a nuclear missile—under the caption “What Would Mohammed Drive?”— and he and his newspaper received over 20,000 e-mails from people who accused him of bigotry and blasphemy, and some included death threats.
When twelve journalists were killed in the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and the world proclaimed “Jusuit Charlie”, I wrote about Doug in a column titled “The Pen is Mightier.” I wondered what he would draw; what comment his talented fingers would create. Mocking and offending, in the proud tradition of cartoonists, wit and wisdom would clarify conversations and elevate freedom of speech to the highest perch.
Of course, I thought about Doug in June, when Bejjing closed Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy newspaper.
In 2007, Doug was being driven from the Memphis airport to Oxford, MS, where high school students were adapting Kudzu into a musical. The highway was wet with rain. The automobile skidded off the road, crashed. Doug died instantly. He was 57.
At his funeral, his good friend Pat Conroy eulogized Doug by saying, “His cartoons could cut and hurt and slice and dice and fill the water with enough blood to gather a battalion of great white sharks for a feeding frenzy. And by the way, no one was safe from his terrible, blood-soaked pen. In the time I knew him, Doug received death threats from Catholics, Protestants, Jews, Muslims, Blacks, Whites, and gays—and as far as I could tell, he deserved every one of them. But to Doug, his cartoons were his personal response to the immense challenge raised by our founding fathers and the Constitution. A free speech fanatic, he was one of its most eloquent and passionate defenders.”
I wonder what Doug would draw in response to people taking livestock meds. To the fever pitch controversy over students wearing masks in schools and parents claiming the right to decide. Maybe he’d picture the controversy beside successful smallpox and polio vaccines.
Doug’s first novel was “The Bridge.” He signed my copy, “To Dee Dee, from one of her biggest fans.” That’s why his bravery inspires me to be brave in writing. He’d expect that. His cartoons and my columns are like a mirror for society to see itself.
