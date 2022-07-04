A special called city council meeting for the City of Villa Rica was held at the Holt-Bishop Justice Center on June 30. The main reason for the meeting, according to legal notice that was released on June 20, was to interview Municipal Court Judge candidates to replace outgoing Judge Michael Hubbard, who took over as Chief Magistrate last month, and vote upon the GFL rate increases and Workers’ Compensation Insurance policy.
The meeting began with the city council entering into an executive session where they left the room to discuss possible candidates for the Municipal Court Judge position. After approximately 45 minutes, the mayor and city council members ended the session with no resolution on the hiring of a municipal judge, and the council did not provide any further details following the session.
The next item, which was added to the agenda was the much-anticipated recruitment video filmed and produced by James Schiller Paul, owner of Schiller Productions, and owner of In Good Company Zuleica Rendall. The finished product was ready to present to the mayor and city council. Before the presentation, Chief Michael Mansour spoke a few words on behalf of the Villa Rica Police Department about their appreciation for the city allowing them to make the video and how fortunate they were to work with both Paul and Rendall.
“This has been a great experience for us; we really enjoyed it,” Chief Mansour said. “They have been amazing to work with, and I think the video turned out fantastic.”
The video finished at 4 minutes and 15 seconds in length, and highlights the day of a working police officer from training to dealing with real life situations.
New human resources director Lena Taylor gave a presentation on the renewal of the Workers’ Compensation insurance policy with Bitco. This company has underwritten the policy for Villa Rica since 2016 and agreed to give the city a short-term renewal that extended through June 30 as opposed to the traditional term dates that run from March 10 to March 10 of next year. Leading up to the expiration date of June 30, Taylor said she requested quotes from various brokers to acquire the best and most competitive prices for the cities Workers’ Compensation policy. Taylor said four additional companies were approached and all of them declined.
“The reason why all of those companies declined to offer it is because a lot of companies are not funding municipalities mainly because of their police department and public works department. They feel as if it’s a risk for them to underwrite and that is the main reason why they are declining,” Taylor said.
But because of the upward trending scheduled credits and the fact that Bitco didn’t want to lose the city as a client, according to Taylor, the company offered an 18% credit that is discretionary but because the claims are low they felt it was good business practice. The total invoice for the Audit period of March 10, 2021 through March 10, 2022 is 173,614.00 which is the lowest in recent years. However, it is even lower now with a set price of $170,531.00 for June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The council unanimously approved. .
Under the finance section of the agenda was the item in regards to approving the updated customer sanitation rates. Customers' rates will see a 5% spike as the Green For Life’s (GFL) rates are increasing because of rising fuel prices that have exceeded the price of $3.83 per gallon for more than a 30-day period. The vote to approve the 5% increase was unanimous. Beginning on July 1, rates increased to the following: 69 cents for the 1st cart, 43 cents for the 2nd cart, and 52 cents for the low income senior going from $16.04 to $16.73, $8.50 to $8.93, and $12.03 to $12.55, respectively.
