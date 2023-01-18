A Georgia politician representing a portion of the west Georgia area has been named chairman of one of the Georgia House of Representative committees.
The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Tyler Paul Smith (R-Bremen) as the chairman of the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.
According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, the House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington), is charged with making all house committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
“I am truly humbled and honored to have been named as chairman of the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee by Speaker Jon Burns and the Committee on Assignments,” Rep. Smith said.
“This is perhaps the most important committee in the House as it affects our liberties in every bill we consider. The pursuit of justice in our criminal justice system has and always will be the most important endeavor we face as policy makers. I look forward to helping ensure our laws continue to protect our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness,” noted the local legislator.
The Judiciary Non-Civil Committee has jurisdiction over Georgia's criminal code and procedure, drug enforcement, sentencing, parole and pardons and immigration, per the release. Any legislation that carries a possibility for criminal penalties can be referred to the Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.
Smith represents the citizens of District 18, which includes Haralson County and portions of Carroll and Paulding counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 and serves on the Judiciary, Insurance, and Small Business Development committees.
