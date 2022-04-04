Renovation at VRHS stadium receives top award
- BY DAN MINISH DMINISH@TIMES-GEORGIAN,COM
-
-
A recently renovated local high school football stadium and a pair of area contractors who continue to build their reputations as two of the most recognized businesses of their kind in the southeast recently garnered top honors bestowed by a state professional organization.
The renovation of Sam McIntyre Stadium at Villa Rica High School received first-place honors for in the 2022 Associated General Contractors of Georgia Build Georgia Awards. The project was completed by two west Georgia-based companies, J&R Construction & Development, Inc. of Carrollton and Sports Turf Company, Inc. of Whitesburg,
J&R Construction served as the construction manager, and Sports Turf served as the subcontractor for the field and track renovation. The scope for both companies included a new artificial turf field, a synthetic running track, home bleachers, concessions, restroom facilities and expanded parking adjacent to the stadium.
For Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, this is the sixth consecutive year that the firm has been recognized by the statewide chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America. The firm also was recognized for a stadium renovation at Clarke Central High School.
“We’re honored to receive recognition on any of our projects, but especially those that mean so much to us,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “Both Sam McIntyre Stadium and Billy Henderson Stadium feature the best of the best in terms of playing surfaces. These facilities have really provided their student-athletes with the tools they need to propel their athletic programs forward.”
The new artificial turf field at Sam McIntyre Stadium features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers for optimum durability. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25-millimeter thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage.
BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia. The unique properties of the wood infill, BrockFILL, decreases field temperatures and feels like a natural surface with increased traction and footing for athletes.
The track renovation included expanding the existing six-lanes to eight and the installation of new synthetic surfacing. The Rekortan BS synthetic track surface will endure higher wear and traffic along with providing enhanced force reduction for athletes.
The newly renovated Sam McIntyre Stadium at Villa Rica High School hosted its first home game last August with a win over Temple.
Trending Videos
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 'I just feel helpless': A Trout Run woman’s unique connection to the Ukrainian crisis
- Jim Polzin: Graham Mertz had a wake-up call. But it came before Wisconsin pursued Caleb Williams
- Selena Gomez says not going on social media makes her 'feel normal'
- Kristin Cavallari is 'ready for a relationship' after splitting from Jay Cutler two years ago
- Olivia Munn took her son Malcolm for his first meal out
- CC Chamber gives annual report
- Severe weather possible today
- Temple earns first region win, splits DH with Heard
Most Popular
Articles
- Maurice 'Andy' Freer
- Johnson's passing a 'big loss'
- County schools will have 3 new principals
- Jaron 'JD' Daniel
- Shortage of nurses and those who teach them is reaching crisis point, per UWG nurse educator
- Safe Driving Summit features father of son killed in tragic auto accident
- Horace Geter
- Pair arrested for burglary
- Ben Scott Sports auction raised nearly $225K for CHS athletics
- UWG Black Tie Gala raises $153,000 to benefit students
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.