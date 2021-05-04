Highlights of Monday’s meeting of the Carrollton Mayor and City Council were approval of the city’s tax collection agreement with Carroll County through Dec. 31, 2024; confirmation of rezoning requests and food truck placements, and the presentation of several resolutions.
Since 1993, the Office of the Carroll County Tax Commissioner has provided services for the computation, billing and collection of property taxes for the City of Carrollton. Per the council’s consent, the fee of $9 per parcel will remain in effect.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the following requests were discussed, and four of them were approved:
• Site Plan Amendment: 1170 Cedar Street (Cedar Walk Townhomes) by Daniel Huffman — remove the 55-plus age requirement and allow residency for all ages (approved with conditions)
• Rezoning Request: Plowshare Road (4.8 acre tract) by Dino McDowell — R-20 to R-8 — change from 8 to 13 lots (approved)
• Rezoning Request: 1010 Brumbelow Road (0.46 acre tract) by Raxeschwar Carrollton LLC — change from M-1 to C-2 General Commercial (approved)
• Food Truck Court: Cheers — 302 South Street — C-3 Neighborhood Commercial — 1 food truck, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. (approved with restrictions)
• Food Truck Court: Citco Gas Station — 101 Alabama Street — C-2 General Commercial (tabled until council’s next work session)
In other business, the Carrollton High School debate team was recognized for recently winning the school’s 11th Georgia Forensic Coaches Association Varsity State Championship, the second-highest number of state titles won by any Trojan team or organization in school history.
Also, a resolution by the Council was presented to the family of James R. “Ray” Fulford, who passed away in February. Mr. Fulford and his company, RA-LIN and Associates, were responsible for the construction of several well-known buildings and structures in Carroll County, including the football stadium at the University of West Georgia, the Carrollton Arts Center, additions at Carrollton High School and Central High School, and numerous business and commercial facilities throughout Carroll County and the region.
The council members also noted that May is officially being recognized by the City of Carrollton as Mental Health Awareness Month. The Carroll Mental Health Advocates organization was singled out for providing a mobile crisis unit.
In closing comments before adjourning for an executive session to discuss personnel matters, Mayor Betty Cason said that Sgt. Rob Holloway of the Carrollton Police Department, who was wounded by gunfire during a car chase last month, is recovering well and in great spirits.
“I want to pay special thanks and recognition to the Atlanta Police Department for going over and beyond in their support of Sgt. Holloway and his family,” she said. “APD temporarily closed the downtown interstate and provided an escort when he was transported from Grady Memorial Hospital to Shepherd Spinal Center, where he is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.”
“The outpouring of support from so many in the community has been overwhelming.”
Finally, the following people were suggested as nominees for board and committee positions with terms that have expired: on the Carroll City-County Hospital Authority: Seat 1 — Betty Jane Landers, Fred O’Nealand Richard Warren; Seat 3 — Montreal McClendon, Dyan Robinson and Tim Warren; Seat 4 — Cason Hightower, Jeff Lindseyand Nick Martin; Seat 6 — Larry Boggs, Matthew Montaham and Abigail Whorton; Seat 8 — Jacqueline Bridges, Anna Clifton and Joe Neal; Seat 9 — Jill Duncan, Bobby McMillanand Alisha Windom; Seat 10 — Ben Butler, Susan Fleckand Lucy Gamble; and Seat 11- Laura Colquitt, Dan Rajczyk and Johnny Tanner.
Also, Emily Cole was nominated for another term on the Board of Development Appeals.
(*denotes individual currently holding the position)
