Ms. Renee Marie Ross, age 17, of Douglasville, GA died on April 4, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday April 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Victory World Church 5905 Brook Hollow Pkwy, Norcross, GA 30071, Johnson and Summer Bowie, Senior Pastors; Olin Holly, Eulogist. Viewing will be Sunday April 16, 2023 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- UWG hosts The Great Debate for an evening of scholarly discourse
- CCSO sets youth camp dates
- Speed cameras contribute to public safety budget
- Three days is a long time to wait
- Blue Devils take advantage of playing time in playoff win
- Local adult autism group meets monthly
- Ten-man Villa Rica falls to Cambridge in first round of playoffs
- Ask A Master Gardener: Eek! A Spider!
Most Popular
Articles
- Villa Rica man killed in I-20 crash
- ACE unit makes another drug arrest
- Tip leads to numerous pieces of stolen property, drugs
- Handel steps down from Carroll Chamber
- Sigman's motion for bond denied
- Passenger arrested for possession during traffic stop, caught smuggling narcotics
- Temple mayor hospitalized, Miller resigns
- Carrollton council approves 2 rezoning requests
- Villa Rica council votes down concert proposal
- Carrollton man arrested for car theft and drug possession
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.