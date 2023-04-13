Ms. Renee Marie Ross, age 17, of Douglasville, GA died on April 4, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday April 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Victory World Church 5905 Brook Hollow Pkwy, Norcross, GA 30071, Johnson and Summer Bowie, Senior Pastors; Olin Holly, Eulogist. Viewing will be Sunday April 16, 2023 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

