Rena Marie Guzman, 85, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Jan. 28, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at noon at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta, Georgia. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Hunter Street Baptist Church.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
