I remember the Ash Wednesday that Sue Puckett died. She was a faithful member of Mountain Grove United Methodist Church who had battled cancer for over twenty years. Her husband Ray was devoted to her. They had no children, but extended family lived nearby, and whenever Sue was going through the worst of chemotherapy or radiation, Ray was never alone. Someone brought a casserole or left a pot of soup and some cornbread. Love came in the form of food, and prayers extended the length of Fish Hatchery Road.
I was a young preacher, just twenty-six, when I met Sue and Ray. If they were skeptical of my youth, they never showed it. They welcomed me as their new preacher. Whenever Sue felt well enough, she would be in church. But most of the time, I brought church to her in my monthly visits. As she declined, my visits increased in frequency, and the last few weeks of her life, I stopped by for a few minutes each day to have a prayer and check on Ray.
We had just finished the Ash Wednesday service when the phone rang. It was her sister. Sue was gone. We set her funeral for Saturday. The visitation was on Friday night. I woke up Friday morning with a fever and every bone in my body aching. At the funeral home that evening, I managed to make an appearance. My hope was that a good night’s sleep would help me make it through the funeral. Her sister noticed that I wasn’t feeling well. She was a nurse. After a quick check of my symptoms, she fished in her purse and handed me two little red pills. I didn’t think to ask what they were. These will make you feel better, she said. I trusted her judgment, took the pills, and went to bed. The next morning, I woke up without a fever and with just the residual feeling that I’d been hit by a Mack truck. I was better enough that I could celebrate Sue’s life with some energy. We cried through our stories and gave thanks to God for her faithful witness.
Sue was one of my teachers. I had spent three years in seminary and an extra year of internship, but there is nothing like on-the-job training. Sue taught me that people can live with cancer for many years. She showed me that faithfulness looks like getting up every morning with gratitude for another day. She lived her life in praise to God through hard times and good times. She was honest when she was hurting, willing to name the darkness. She was also filled with joy because she could still pray for others or talk on the phone to someone who was also struggling with pain or sadness. Mostly, she was willing to let me sit at her feet and listen. She was Jesus to me, opening her spirit to a young preacher who really didn’t know the first thing about living with cancer or dying.
What I did know was that I was called to do this work, and I was sent to three little mountain churches by my bishop to be their pastor. Called and sent. That is how my vocation works. It’s the pattern that Jesus sets with the disciples. He calls them from their everyday lives, from fishing and tax collecting, and then sends them out to turn the world upside down. In my case, God called me through people who saw the preacher in me before I did. Eventually, the external promptings became an internal vocatio, a calling that demanded an answer, “Here I am, send me.”
It's been over thirty years since that Ash Wednesday when Sue went home to be with Jesus, but every year, I remember her sweet spirit and the way she would clasp my hands in hers as we prayed at the end of a visit. I would pray for her, and then she would pray for me.
After all this time, I still remember and give thanks for the blessing of being her pastor and all she taught me about living and dying well
