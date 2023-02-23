I remember the Ash Wednesday that Sue Puckett died. She was a faithful member of Mountain Grove United Methodist Church who had battled cancer for over twenty years. Her husband Ray was devoted to her. They had no children, but extended family lived nearby, and whenever Sue was going through the worst of chemotherapy or radiation, Ray was never alone. Someone brought a casserole or left a pot of soup and some cornbread. Love came in the form of food, and prayers extended the length of Fish Hatchery Road.

I was a young preacher, just twenty-six, when I met Sue and Ray. If they were skeptical of my youth, they never showed it. They welcomed me as their new preacher. Whenever Sue felt well enough, she would be in church. But most of the time, I brought church to her in my monthly visits. As she declined, my visits increased in frequency, and the last few weeks of her life, I stopped by for a few minutes each day to have a prayer and check on Ray.

