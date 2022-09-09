We have a pet graveyard. I guess if you live in one spot long enough, you’re going to put something you love into that ground. It’s really nothing fancy. A couple of homemade rock stacks with grass growing a little too tall around them, sitting beneath the shade of our hard pear tree.

The placement of the graves beneath the tree isn’t accidental. Every single dog I ever had (including Johnny’s old Coconut) has been a pear eating dog. But of all the dogs who have lived under the same roof with me, Peter was the pear-eating-est dog of all.

