We have a pet graveyard. I guess if you live in one spot long enough, you’re going to put something you love into that ground. It’s really nothing fancy. A couple of homemade rock stacks with grass growing a little too tall around them, sitting beneath the shade of our hard pear tree.
The placement of the graves beneath the tree isn’t accidental. Every single dog I ever had (including Johnny’s old Coconut) has been a pear eating dog. But of all the dogs who have lived under the same roof with me, Peter was the pear-eating-est dog of all.
During the summer, he’d loll around beneath the hard pear tree, waiting for one to drop. Then he’d pounce on it and hold it between his front legs, making short and sweet work of the fallen fruit. He was truly an omnivore.
Twelve years before, Peter was born the runt of a litter of thirteen. He was so bad off, he couldn’t even swallow. I saved him by rubbing his throat and making those first few drops of milk go down. Because Annie (the mama dog) wasn’t feeding the puppies, I had to. There were so many of them, friends came over to help bottle feed them. We went through gallons of goat’s milk.
What I didn’t anticipate is the pups weren’t getting their mama’s antibodies for Parvo. All of them got the disease. Peter was the worst off. I was sure I was going to lose him. But one day I told him, “If you don’t die, I’ll keep you as my own dog.” And he lived. He was named Parvo Pete, for the peril he had overcome.
Peter moved with me from Phoenix and discovered a wealth of stinky stuff to rub in on the farm. Despite the fact he was shaved a couple times a year, he was always covered with tendrils of dreadlocks. He was happiest when he had just rolled in a fresh pile of fragrant mess. That’s when I called him Stinky Pete.
He wasn’t the smartest dog I ever had. Not the cutest, or the bravest, but he was always the lovin-enst dog. When he saw me, he bared big teeth in a sweet smile. His tail was always wagging. When he got real excited, he liked to jump straight up into the air. That’s when I called him Peter Rabbit.
When he turned 12, I noticed a big knot had come up on his leg. It grew surprisingly fast and Peter couldn’t put weight on it. I took him to the vet. She examined the tumor and said it had blood flow through it and was probably cancer. How long would he live? It was hard to say. Might be months, might be a year.
The decision was made that we wouldn’t treat him. He was coming to the end of a lifespan for a dog of his size. Peter’s father Grunt also died of cancer. Odds were, we wouldn’t beat it. So, I took the vet’s advice and made the old dog as comfortable as I could.
Peter soon learned to walk on just three legs, hopping through the woods at a pretty good clip. For a few months he did just fine and was just as happy as he’d ever been. Then a couple of months later he started to slow down. He was eating less too. The other dogs were always happy to clean up his leftovers, and they got more and more as time wore on. He got rail thin, with his ribs sticking out through his thick hair. But he still had his big-toothed smile. He still wagged his feathery tail.
But as time went on, his tail stopped wagging. For two days, he wouldn’t eat anything except for his pain pills. The decision had to be made. It was time. I made an appointment to take him to the vet and have him put to sleep.
When Peter died, I discovered that nothing helps you get grief out of your system like digging a grave. I was crying at first, slinging the mattock and breaking up the soil. I cried when I scooped the soil out with the shovel. Then I would rest for a while, leaning on the shovel and thinking about what a good dog Peter had been and how I loved him. Finally, the hole was big enough, I wrapped him in a green fleece blanket and lowered him gently into the ground.
From the chicken yard, BigUn crowed a final salute. After Peter was put in just right, like he was sleeping, and after I had finished crying, I started filling in the hole. When I was finished, I stood back and looked at the raw earth that scarred the green grass beneath the tree. Now Peter lies beneath the hard pear tree forever, waiting for those pears to drop. And I will miss him for as long as I have a memory.
