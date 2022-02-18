I saw an article this week that said the American western states are experiencing the worst drought in recorded history. Although we’ve had plenty of rain here this year, I remember a time when I was begging for rain. Here’s a column from 2008 that records that dry spell:
“Well, I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that I still have water in my well. The bad news is that there’s only enough for tooth brushing and toilet flushing. You see, I have a shallow well. It’s bored, not deep-drilled like the rest of the folks have around here. And since the drought has worsened…since our water table is falling steadily downward, my water situation has become serious.
Every week I watch the water in the lake creep down and down, until it has finally left the fishing dock standing on dry land. And apparently that dry dock is a good standard of measurement for when my well is about to be empty.
Water reserves been a little low over the past few months, but I lived in the desert for 7 years so I know how to conserve H2O. Turn off the water while you’re brushing your teeth. Use a low-flow showerhead. Stop watering outdoor plants. And that thriftiness paid off longer than I thought it would. I had plenty of water, even after my concerned family started inquiring about the well. But as I watched the lake creep lower and lower, watched the streams on the farm drying up, I knew it would be inevitable that my well would be following suit.
In the early days of conservation, I could wash three loads of laundry a day. Then suddenly, three was too much and I was limited to two. Then for the past month, I’ve only been able to squeak one load a day out before the water runs out. Now my water-hog washing machine uses too much water (50 gallons per wash) so I don’t do laundry at home anymore. That means I’ve been spending time at the laundry mat, assembly-lining my bulging baskets of clothes and towels.
Last time I spent any time at a laundry mat was in college. There was one within easy walking distance of the closet that my landlord called an “efficiency apartment.” I spent many hours there with my nose buried in a tacky romance novel, watching my white towels and sheets spin like sails in the industrial drier. It was the first time I’d ever done laundry by myself and I loved sitting in the middle of the chrome-plated washers, listening to the machines do all the work for me.
But laundry mats just aren’t as glamorous as they used to be. Instead of representing “first time away from home independence,” now they’re just a pain in the neck. Not that I’m ungrateful about being able to go someplace that has enough water for me to wash all my clothes…it just takes a big chunk out of my day.
There are aspects of the laundry mat that I do enjoy, though. It’s always a good game for me to try and figure out the stories of people sorting through their darks and whites. The college students are easy to spot. They usually have their noses in a book studying, or are working their thumbs out on a good text message. It’s easy to I.D. the people from the country that are cursed with shallow wells (like me.) They usually have lots of camo clothing in their baskets, with Browning deer stickers on the windshields of their trucks. They too are victims of the drought and dropping water table.
It's a strange feeling to have a limit to the water I can use. It’s strange to think of budgeting something as omnipresent as water. I fill my chicken and goose water up a couple times of week, and that means 5-8 gallons of water each time. A single toilet flush translates into a 5-gallon expenditure, so I’ve been trying to time bathroom visits while I’m away from home. Washing dishes requires 3-4 gallons (by the time the water heats up) so as a result; I’ve been avoiding cooking much (which, for me, is not a hardship).
Pop hopes that we’re going to get some good rain this winter. He hopes that the water table will fill back up and our well will fill with it. But we’re going into our “rainy” season and so far there hasn’t been much going on. Even with the couple days of rain earlier in the week, we only got an inch and a half out here on the farm. I need another 7 inches of rain before the water table will come up enough for me to have normal water again in my house.
So, I have some decisions to make. Drill deeper, or get county water. Both are very expensive, from what I hear. I think we’ll take the third route. Wait for rain. I just pray that Pop is right about us catching up this winter.”
