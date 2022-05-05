The University of West Georgia's head women's basketball coach, Joanna Reitz, wasted no time in signing her first two recruits as the newly appointed head coach announced today the signing of Sophia Singer and Anna Gernatt.
Reitz, who was named the 12th head coach in UWG women's hoops history on April 12, added a pair of guards in her first signing class. Singer is a Division I transfer who spent two seasons at Western Carolina, while Gernatt is an incoming freshman out of Harrison High School in Kennesaw.
"I'm beyond excited to welcome Sophia and Anna into our West Georgia family," said Reitz. "They are brilliant students and high-character people that love basketball and love to compete which is the type of student-athletes we want in our program."
Singer, originally from Woodstock, played in 11 games as a sophomore at WCU and was a SOCON Commissioner's Academic Award winner as a freshman. Prior to her days as a Catamount, Singer was a four-year starter for Woodstock High School and a three-time All-Region selection. The six-foot wing led her team to the Class AAAAAAA State Tournament all four years of her career, averaging 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game.
"Sophia is a versatile athlete that can score," Reitz said of Singer, "Her ability to score both inside and out has the potential to create some match-up problems for our opponents."
Gernatt also has an impressive prep resume as she was a First Team All-State selection by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. Additionally, Gernatt was named the Region 3-AAAAAAA Player of the Year as a senior. She scored 969 career points which ranks sixth all-time at Harrison High and her 362 career rebounds is seventh all-time.
"Anna is one of the best shooters in the state of Georgia," stated Reitz. "She has great footwork and a quick release to compliment her high basketball IQ. She is a great addition to the strong group of freshmen we have coming in."
The shooting guard was named the Best Shooter in all of Class AAAAAAA by Sandy Spiel. Gernatt's 172 career three-pointers ranks third all-time and she also set single-season three-point records (105) and single-game three-point records (12).
"We have a great core of players here at UWG and I'm excited to build on that in the coming weeks, with Sophia and Anna being two key pieces," Reitz concluded.
UWG now has five newcomers set to report to campus this fall. Singer and Gernatt join Aaliyah Washington, Katelyn Dunning, and Becca Ledford who signed in the November signing period.
