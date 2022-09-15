Maya Timberlake

New head coach Joanna Reitz announced West Georgia's Women's Basketball schedule on Wednesday. The schedule features an opening exhibition game against Florida State in Tallahassee.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The Joanna Reitz era of UWG women's basketball is just under two months away, and today, the first-year head coach released her finalized 2022-23 schedule.

Reitz and the Wolves are set for a grueling 24-game Gulf South Conference schedule as well as non-conference games against Rollins, Tampa, Carver, and Thomas for a total of 28 games. With a new coach and a new season, the excitement level in and around the program is palpable.

