The Joanna Reitz era of UWG women's basketball is just under two months away, and today, the first-year head coach released her finalized 2022-23 schedule.
Reitz and the Wolves are set for a grueling 24-game Gulf South Conference schedule as well as non-conference games against Rollins, Tampa, Carver, and Thomas for a total of 28 games. With a new coach and a new season, the excitement level in and around the program is palpable.
"We're very excited and really pleased with how things are going so far," said Reitz. "Great energy, great effort, and good chemistry which we were concerned about considering we have eight new players. I think we' all wish we could fast forward a month or two and start playing, but we're thankful for the time we have to get in some work now."
Before the wins and losses start counting, UWG has an exciting exhibition scheduled as the Wolves will take on Florida State on October 30 in Tallahassee.
"That exhibition game in Tallahassee will be a great experience for our program, and very revealing about where we're at," Reitz said of the exhibition matchup with FSU.
West Georgia officially opens the campaign on November 11, traveling to Tampa, Florida for a weekend crossover tournament that begins with a showdown with Rollins. It'll be a short turnaround as the very next day, the Wolves take on Tampa on their home floor.
"We open in Tampa, and Tampa is a great program that's in the picture nationally every year," Reitz went on to say. "That will be a good test for where we're at and Rollins will be a tough opponent with a lot of new players there."
And there's not a lot of time to get ramped up before GSC play as game three is the home and conference opener with West Georgia welcoming Montevallo on November 16 for the first of those 24 GSC games.
"Yeah this league is arguably the toughest conference, with some powerhouses that we will see twice," Reitz said of the Wolves' GSC schedule, "But I like that, I think it's fair, I like playing everybody twice and I think it helps us get better."
After dipping out of GSC play for a non-conference tilt against Carver on November 16, the Wolves begin the meat of the conference schedule including seven contests before the holiday break with UWG getting Christian Brothers, West Florida, and Alabama Huntsville at home. The Wolves will also make trips to Union, Valdosta State, Auburn Montgomery, and West Alabama prior to the break.
Coming out of the holidays, UWG hosts Shorter on New Year's Eve before the calendar turns to 2023 which begins with a tough road trip to perennial power Lee on January 2.
The month of January brings the Wolves three total home games, most notably a Saturday afternoon showdown with rival Valdosta State on January 28.
Once the Wolves get to February, they will play one additional non-conference game, hosting Thomas on February 15 before the final three conference games of the season. The Wolves have two of the final three games at home, hosting Lee on February 18 and Delta State in the finale on February 25, with those dates sandwiched around a road contest at Mississippi College on February 22.
While the Wolves have already begun preparing for the new season, UWG officially opens practice on October 15.
"We'll be able to get some good work in prior to that," said Reitz, "It's hard to get everything in that we want to get in now, so it's important that we're efficient, and we think we're doing that, but again, I'm pleased with where we're at and excited to keep progressing."
Season tickets for UWG basketball will go on sale in early October and can be purchased at uwgathletics.com/tickets. The full schedule is also available online at the same site.
