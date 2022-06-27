West Georgia’s first year head women’s basketball coach Joanna Reitz has added to her coaching staff, announcing the hiring of Rapheal Harris as assistant coach.
“I am thrilled to welcome Coach Harris to our staff,” said Reitz. “He is a gifted teacher, has an eye for talent, and a heart for education. With over ten years of head coaching experience, he knows the game and knows how to teach the game.”
Harris returns to the collegiate ranks after more than a decade of success as a high school coach in the state of Florida. The 2022 season will reunite Harris with Coach Reitz after the pair worked together on the staff at Florida State.
“I am so happy to be here and excited about the future of this Women’s Basketball program. West Georgia has everything a top student-athlete needs to be successful in the classroom, in the community and on the basketball court,” said Harris. “I am thankful to Coach Jo, Trent Ross, Jason Carmichael and Dr. Brendan Kelly for the opportunity to join this university family. Go West!”
While at Florida State, Harris served as a scout team member (2002-2007) and a graduate assistant (2007-2009). During his time at Florida State, he was part of five straight NCAA appearances (2005-2009), a 2007 Sweet Sixteen appearance, and a 2009 ACC Regular Season Championship title.
As a graduate assistant, he created recruit mail-outs, assisted in post skill development, participated in official recruit visits, assisted with summer camps, recruited scout team members, and implemented the spring girls basketball league.
Prior to coming to Carrollton, Harris taught and coached at Maclay School, a private school in Tallahassee, Florida. There, he served as a physical education teacher, life skills teacher, varsity girls basketball coach, and the middle school assistant athletic director.
Harris enjoyed a very successful stint at Maclay, leading the girls’ basketball program to five consecutive 20 plus win seasons. His teams competed in the State Semi-Finals in 2014, the Regional Finals in 2012 and 2015, and won four consecutive district championships (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015).
He was named the FABC 2A Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in 2011, the FACA 3A Girls Basketball Coach in 2013, and the Big Bend Coach of the Year in 2014.
“Coach Harris also possesses the rare combination of big vision coupled with attention to detail,” Reitz added. “I am so thankful that Coach Harris, his wife Lenedra, and sons Roman and Corey are joining our UWG family.”
Harris earned both a bachelor’s degree in Recreation Management and a master’s degree in Sports Administration from Florida State University. Additionally, Harris holds athletic administrators’ certifications from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.