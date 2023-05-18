UWG head women's basketball coach Joanna Reitz has added experience to her upcoming 2023-24 roster as the second-year head coach announced today the additions of four transfers.

Reitz added transfers at the frontcourt and backcourt, adding guards Mykah Anderson and Zuriyah Davis as well as post players K'Nari Holliday and Jada Powell. Combined, these four additions account for 11 years of collegiate basketball experience to add to the young core of the team that returned to the Gulf South Conference postseason in Reitz's first year a season ago.

