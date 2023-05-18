UWG head women's basketball coach Joanna Reitz has added experience to her upcoming 2023-24 roster as the second-year head coach announced today the additions of four transfers.
Reitz added transfers at the frontcourt and backcourt, adding guards Mykah Anderson and Zuriyah Davis as well as post players K'Nari Holliday and Jada Powell. Combined, these four additions account for 11 years of collegiate basketball experience to add to the young core of the team that returned to the Gulf South Conference postseason in Reitz's first year a season ago.
"I am so excited to welcome these four to the West Georgia family. All four of these transfers are exceptional basketball players and even better people," said Reitz. "They embody the type of player we are building this program around: team-first competitors driven to win, motivated students, and high character people."
Zuriyah Davis is the lone signee hailing from the state of Georgia as the Sugar Hill native comes to Carrollton following two years at East Georgia State.
"Zee is a scoring wing and lights-out shooter. She provides firepower on the perimeter for us, in addition to upperclassmen leadership," Reitz said of the 5-7 guard. "She has an extensive list of on-court accomplishments, but her off-court work is just as impressive. Her future is so bright as a basketball player and beyond."
Davis averaged 21.6 points per game last season at East Georgia, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from beyond the three-point arc. She was a Second Team All-GCAA in 2023, leading East Georgia to a 22-6 record.
Reitz also added guard Mykah Anderson, an NJCAA All-American out of Mesa Community College in Arizona. The Phoenix native averaged 13.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on her way to ACCAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.
"Mykah is a strong combo guard and complete player. It's no surprise that she was voted an All-American. She is exceptional at finishing around the rim and scores in a multitude of other ways, in addition to creating great shots for her teammates," said Reitz. "She fills up the stat sheet, but one thing people may miss looking at the numbers is her prowess as a defender."
In the paint, Reitz added a pair of post players who bring valuable experience and size. Jada Powell comes in as a ferocious rebounder while K'Nari Holliday is a true center that scores at an incredible clip.
Powell, a native of Des Moines Iowa was a First Team All-Region selection at Des Moines Area Community College before transferring to Merrimack College where she averaged 13.5 rebounds per 40 minutes played in 2022-23.
"Jada is an elite defender and rebounder," Reitz added, "Her size, experience, versatility, and athleticism will be an asset to our team. We struggled on the boards in many games this past season and Jada is someone that can immediately close that gap. And as is the case with all of our players, she has big goals and will be working on her MBA over this next year.
Holliday comes to Carrollton after earning Sunshine State Conference Freshman of the Year honors at Barry in 2022-23.
"K'Nari is a scorer. Her footwork, positioning, and touch around the rim will make her a tough match-up in our conference," Reitz said of the 6-1 center who has three years remaining. "She has the tools to be a dominant post player and the sky is the limit on her production. We're excited to have another Freshman of the Year joining our squad."
Holliday averaged 7.3 points per game and scored at 62.2 percent clip from the field last season for the Bucs.
These four join a talented group of incoming freshmen that signed National Letters of Intent late in 2022.
"Along with our strong core of returning players and the four outstanding freshmen we signed in November, I am looking to these four transfers to elevate our program to compete at the top of our conference. I can't wait for all of our Wolves fans to watch our team next season," Reitz concluded.
You can learn more about the signees from the November signing period on the UWG Athletics Website.
