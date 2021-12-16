Reid Plantation’s social committee will be donating a variety of items to nine children within the Division of Family and Children Services.
Reid Plantations, located off Highway 101 near the intersection of Rockmart Road and Industrial Boulevard, is comprised of over 200 single family homes, ranging from 1,500 to 5,000 square feet.
Stephanie Warmoth, president of Reid Plantation’s HOA board, told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that Reid Plantation usually sponsors a family around Christmas time, but has not done so over the past few years.
“We plan to bring this back for an annual tradition,” said Warmoth.
Warmoth said at first it was a little challenging this year after not being able to find a family through the schools as they had already matched their families in need.
However, Warmoth said Leanna Morris, founder of Luvage for Littles and co partner with JoJo’s Closet, helped Reid Plantation to be matched with nine homeless children with DFCS for this holiday season.
Morris is also the President of the Carroll County foster parent association and a current foster and adoptive family.
“Leanna assisted with getting our neighborhood matched with our nine children sponsored,” said Warmoth. “Some of these children just came into the system recently and are with a foster care family.
“Others are with family members, but are homeless and so DFCS is involved with their case as well.”
Warmoth told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that they were originally matched with seven children until they were contacted about two additional children who needed a sponsor yesterday (Wednesday).
“We were originally matched with seven children and only had one week to gather donations,” said Warmoth. “As soon as the announcement was made to the residents in our community, the donations started to pour in.
“We were contacted about two additional children who needed a sponsor yesterday [Wednesday]. And with the amount of donations we had received, we felt confident that we could sponsor them as well.”
As of Thursday, the donated items have already been delivered to a representative with DFCS. And the children who will be receiving the donations range in age of one-year-old to 15-year-old, Warmoth said.
“The children will receive the gifts on Christmas morning,” said Warmoth.
Warmoth said that the value of donated items totaled roughly $1,000 and a total of $1,400 in cash donations.
“Members from the social committee, Brandee Menick and Stacia Flemming, used cash donations to make additional purchases of toys, clothes, coats, purses, skates, and other necessities,” said Warmoth.
Warmoth told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that skates were a wishlist item for one of the children. But, shoppers Menick and Flemming had a difficult time finding skates.
“I posted to our social media residence group page that our elves needed some help finding skates and asked if anyone was near Academy Sports who could see if they had any and get them back to us by early afternoon,” said Warmoth.
“Exactly one minute after posting, responses offering to help started coming in. The skates were purchased and delivered in plenty of time. I share this because this is just a perfect example of how beautifully our community came together to make this happen.”
Additionally, JoJo’s Closet along with Luvage for Littles provided foster children in Carroll County with clothing, shoes, essentials, formula, diapers, wipes, luggage, etc. as they come into care or as needed while they are in foster care, Warmoth said.
“Seeing the community come together to make this possible has been truly heartwarming,” said Warmoth. “Everyone was so eager to help and really came together in the spirit of Christmas to make this a success.
“Because of such generosity, nine children will have gifts to open on Christmas morning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.