For local high school softball teams, this is the time when many thoughts are about to turn to region tournaments and the hopes of advancing to the state playoffs.
In preparation for the postseason, local squads are heading into the last few games of the regular season.
Carrollton vs: Bremen: In Saturday’s action, the Carrollton Lady Trojans and the Bremen Lady Blue Devils split a doubleheader with Bremen taking a 13-3 decision and Carrollton winning 4-3.
In its 10-run victory, the Blue Devils built an 8-1 lead after the second inning and never looked back.
Bremen added five runs in the third before taking a mercy-rule victory over the Lady Trojans in the fifth.
In its victory over Bremen, Carrollton led 3-1 after the fourth inning and added one more run in the fifth to seal the victory.
In their victory over Carrollton, Zoe Cook and Ella Harrod drove in three runs each for the Lady Blue Devils.
Ella Smith and Alvia Matthews had two RBIs each. Bella Akins and Elizabeth Wester each had an RBI.
Lindsey Hand struck out a batter en route to the win for Bremen.
Carrollton’s Scout Jennings homered in both games to pace the Lady Trojans’ offense.
Jennings also doubled as part of the team’s 4-3 victory.
Jaycie Hand also had a hit in the Lady Trojans’ victory.
Carrollton also took advantage of three unearned runs by the Lady Blue Devils.
Bremen 13, Carrollton 3C-101 01x x-341
B-175 0xx-13121
W-Lindsey Haley
L-Jaycie Hand
HR Scout Jennings (Carrollton)
Carrollton 4, Bremen 3C-020 110 1-461
B-001 0110-362
W-Jaycie Hand
L-Lindsey Haley
HR- Scout Jennings (Carrollton)
Carrollton vs. Haralson County: In an offensive shootout on Tuesday, the Lady Trojans beat Haralson County 9-7.
Both teams pushed runs across the plate early with Carrollton scoring four runs each in the first and the second.
Haralson County kept the game close with three runs in the bottom of the first and one in the second.
The Lady Rebels cut the lead to 8-6 with two runs in the top of the third.
Carrollton added its final run in the bottom of the sixth and held off a small rally attempt by Haralson County.
The Lady Rebels added their final run in the top of the seventh.
Jaycie Hand struck out a batter to pick up the win.
Hand and Kate Albertus both doubled for Carrollton.
Haralson County was led by Morgan Martin with three hits.
Martin finished with a double.
Amber Johnson, Mary Catherine Kimball, and Chloe Richardson finished with two hits each.
Carrollton 9, Haralson 7H-312 000 1-7-126
C -440 010 X-9105
W-Jaycie Hand
L-Martin
Central vs. Pickens: The Central Lady Lions swept Pickens County in a doubleheader, winning 3-2 and 6-1.
Karley Fuller struck out six to lead Central to the 3-2 victory.
Teammate Alexis Warren struck out five in the team’s 6-1 victory.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Lady Lions scored single runs in the first, second and fourth and shut down a Pickens rally attempt after it scored two runs in the top of the sixth.
Emma Shoemaker and Ava Tyson doubled in the nightcap.
Mary Beth Griffin and Chelsea Jeffers had an RBI in the 3-2 victory.
In the nightcap, the Lady Lions took a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
After Pickens tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth, Central put the contest away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jeffers, Tyson, Hayden Salter, Shoemaker, and Jenny McMahan knocked in runs in the 6-1 victory.
Central 3, Pickens 2P-000 000 2-243
C-110 100 x-36
W-Karley Fuller
L-Emma Black
Central 6, Pickens 1P-000 001 0-171
C-100 005x-682
W-Alexis Warren
L-Kennsely Essing
Villa Rica vs New Manchester: The final score of the Villa Rica softball game with New Manchester read more like a lopsided football game.
Villa Rica pushed 16 runs across the plate in the top of the first inning and rolled to a 27-0 victory.
The Lady Wildcats scored six more runs in the second and five in the third to end the game by mercy rule after each team had three at-bats.
Villa Rica finished with 20 hits.
Juliana Bravy had three doubles, and Sarah Barrett, Emily Ferror, Emily Scara, and Chloe Smith also doubled.
Scara finished with a triple.
For the Lady Wildcats, Aubrey Kerst struck out all nine batters that came to the plate for New Manchester.
Villa Rica 27, New Manchester 0V-1665-27200
N-000-014
W-Aubrey Kerst
L-Morgan Gamble
Bowdon vs Gordon Lee: The Lady Red Devils managed just four hits and committed two errors before losing to visiting Gordon Lee 4-0.
Gordon Lee scored once in the top of the first and once in the fourth to build a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Trojans added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
Leadoff hitter Reagan Thompson and Madalyn Langley had the hits for the Lady Red Devils.
Gordon Lee 4, Bowdon 0G-100 1020-500
B-000 0000-020
W-Emma Minghini
L-Maggie Harris
