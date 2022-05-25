Camps opening

City of Carrollton has opened registration for parks and recreation and arts camps this summer. Those registration windows remain open.

Camps focused on gymnastics, tennis, outdoor activities, clayworking, theater, baking and dancing are among the city’s wide array of summer programming. More details, updates and registration are available at carrolltonga.com/summer2022.

Carrollton Summer Camps 2022

June

Imagination Factory

Ages: 5 – 7, May 31 – June 3 / Ages: 8 – 12, June 6 – 10

Mini Ballet Intensive

May 31 – June 3 / 9am – 12pm

Retro Pop Art

May 31 – June 3 / 5:30 – 8:30pm

Rockin’ Clay Camp

Ages: 8 -12, May 31 – June 3 / Ages: 5 – 7, June 6 – June 10

Show Me The Charcoals and Pastels

June 6 – 10 / 5:30 – 8:30pm

Rainbow Summer Activities

June 6 – July 15 / 1 – 4pm

June Preschool Gymnastics Camp

June 6 – 9 / 9am – 12pm

Youth Outdoor Camp

June 6 – 10 / 8am – 5pm

Frozen: Kids Theatre Camp

Session I: June 6 – 17 / Session II: June 13 – 24

Camp Island Breeze Therapeutics

June 6 –10 / 8:30am – 4pm

Beginners Tennis Camp

June 6 – 9 / 4 – 5pm

1950s Teen Choir Camp

June 6 – June 10 / 1 – 4pm

Outdoor Kids Camp

June 6 – 9 / 9am – 3pm

Little Rockers Dance Camp

Session I: June 6 – 10 / Session II: July 25 – 29

Tiny Rockstar Dance Camp

Session I: June 6 – 10 / Session II: July 25 – 29

Tennis Camp

June 7 – 10 / 9 – 10am

June School Age Gymnastics Camp

June 13 – 16 / 9am – 12pm

Safety Awareness Camp

June 13 – 16 / 9am – 2pm

School Aged Tumbling Camp

June 13 – 16 / 12 – 3pm

Creative Explorations: An Adult Art Camp

June 13 – 17 / 5:30pm – 8:30pm

Clay Sculpture Camp

Session I: June 13-17, 9am – 12pm / Session II: June 13-17, 1pm – 4pm

Kiln Fused Glass Camp

June 13 – 17 / 9am – 12pm

Junior Ninja Warrior Camp

June 20 – 23 / 9am – 12pm

Summer Day Camp

June 20 – 24 / 9am – 2pm

Printmaking Camp

June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm

Think Big: Multiples

Session I: June 20 – June 24 / Session II: June 27 – July 1

Rockin’ Robin Children’s Choir Camp

June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm

Carroll Symphony Orchestra Music Camp

June 20 – 24 / 9am – 12pm

Soccer Skills Camp Therapeutic

June 27 – 29 / 9am – 1pm

Gymnastics Team Camp

June 27 – July 1 / Monday – Thursday / 8am – 3pm

Therapeutic Tumbling Camp

June 27 – 29 / 9am – 1pm

Recycled Art Camp

June 27 – July 1 / 1pm – 4pm

All Kindz of Art

June 27 – July 1 / 9am – 12pm

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

June 27 – July 8 / 9am – 12pm

Chef Junior Pastry Camp

June 27 – July 1 / 9am – 12pm

July

Adult Ballet Intensive

July 5 – 8 / 6pm – 8pm

Groovy Art Camp

July 5 – July 8 / 9am – 12pm

July Preschool Gymnastics Camp

July 11 – 14 / 9am – 12pm

Crazy Clay Camp

Session I: July 11 – 15 / Session II: July 18 – 22

Art In the Park

Legends West Park: July 11 – 15 / Knox Park: July 18 – 22

Rockin’ In the USA Youth Choir Camp

July 11 – 15 / 9am – 12pm

Hamlet Hears a Who

July 11 – 15 / 9am – 3pm

Creative Writing Literary Camp

July 11 – 15 / 1 – 4pm

July School Age Gymnastics Camp

July 18 – 21 / 9am – 12pm

School Aged Tumbling Camp

July 18 – 21 / 12 – 3pm

Technical Theatre Camp: School of Rock Crew

July 18 – 30 (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & run of shows) / 6pm – 9pm

Rock Around the Clock Dance Camp

July 18 – 22 / 9am – 12pm

Let’s Rock Musical Theatre Camp

July 18 – 22 / 1 – 4pm

Young Chef’s Basic Pastry Camp

July 18 – 22 / 9am – 12pm

Carrollton Ninja Warrior Camp

July 25 – 28 / 9am – 12pm

Acrylic Pouring Camp

July 25 – 29 / 1pm – 4pm

August

Cheerleading Camp

August 13 / 9am – 12pm / Parent Exhibition: 11:30am

Camp Shine

August 11 – 13 / Thursday and Friday / 2:30 – 8pm and Saturday / 9am – 3pm

For more information about these camps, please contact Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department at 770-832-1161 or the Carrollton Center for the Arts at 770-838-1083.

