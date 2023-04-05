Sign up for the Wolves Scholarship Golf Classic, supporting scholarships for the University of West Georgia Athletic Department. Two flights are available on May 22 with a shotgun start at 8am and 2pm. Register today at uwgathletics.com/WolvesGolfClassic.
Registration open for Wolves Scholarship Golf Classic
