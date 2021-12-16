The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission returned its Development of Regional Impact report to the Haralson County Commission with few surprises. The report includes comments from regional and statewide agencies that might be affected by a proposed landfill and industrial park off of Interstate 20 in the county.
Solid Solutions Development submitted a request for a zoning change to accommodate the plans from the county in September and the county submitted the application to the commission for review. The commission emailed a report of their findings to the county on Dec. 1.
Julianne Meadows of the commission said that under the Georgia Planning Act of 1989, large scale developments that are likely to affect the region in which they are located are reviewed through the commission.
“NWGRC began the process by sending a request for comment to affected parties including surrounding local governments and state agencies,” Meadows said by email. “NWGRC then compiled those comments, and a requested regional impact review using the Regional Plan, Regionally Important Resource Plan, other state and federal sources, and submitted project documents, into the report, which was sent to Haralson County for their review in their local decisions.”
That report listed only a couple of negatives — a potential backup at peak hours for trucks turning left onto Highway 100 from the landfill — which the company has addressed with its 1.5 mile long driveway including a left turn lane. It also noted that improvements might be needed at the Interstate 20 and Highway 100 exit. That work is not currently on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s schedule.
In addition it noted that the property could be considered farmland, although it is not currently used for farming, and if federal funds are involved it could have to go through a farmland conversion assessment. The company responded, noting that no federal funding was anticipated in the project.
“We were very, very pleased,” said Ernest Kaufmann, vice president of business development for Solid Solutions.
The company did all the tests and the engineering ahead of time to make sure everything was out in the open. That isn’t usually done until after receiving local approval, he said.
“We did all this stuff , so it would all be out in front of everybody, what the facts were,” Kaufmann said. “So it’s hard to, you know, dispute things.”
But there are still rumors going around about the dangers that the landfill would present including that it will pollute the local groundwater and the smell will travel for miles.
“The county had a landfill for over 40 years, unlined, no liner, no monitoring what went in it and it wasn’t covered, like most landfills weren’t back then,” Kaufmann said. “But you can’t find any record of complaints about the smell. It hasn’t poisoned anybody’s wells to my knowledge.”
Walker Creek sits right next to the old county landfill and to this day it’s clean as far as water quality goes, Kaufmann said.
A modern, lined landfill with all the safety protections built in should be much safer and have less impact to the immediate environment, he added.
There were no comments from neighboring jurisdictions, and none were expected, Kaufmann said.
“Think about Carroll County for a minute,” he said. “They’re going to save a lot of money on disposal waste by being able to use this landfill and there is no impact.”
Tee Stribling, Kaufmann’s partner in Solid Solutions, noted that Carroll County has a large industrial base that would benefit from the landfill.
The company also added some clarifications to the report after it was released and forwarded those to The Gateway-Beacon and the county office.
For instance, while the report lists the project as including 2,047 acres, the waste disposal site will cover just 300 acres with the facilities taking up another 400 plus acres. The planned industrial park will be located on approximately 240 acres. Much of the rest of the land will be used as buffer, for recreational purposes, stormwater retention, access roads and for harvesting dirt for the landfill.
Additionally, in the report it states that leachate will be stored in wells on the property but that is incorrect.
“It will be stored in above-ground glass-lined leachate storage tanks located within a secondary containment structure, prior to transport offsite for treatment,” the clarification states. “The first reference to “wastewater treatment” refers to sanitary sewage from industrial park occupants, and the landfill scalehouse which could be managed either by public sewer or a septic system.”
The report also states that in relation to surrounding property, the area is considered rural and is not served by water and sewer service from the city.
“The project area immediately adjoins the Highway 100/I-20 interchange area,” the clarification states. “That entire area is zoned Commercial Interstate, is designated an Enterprise Zone by the City of Tallapoosa, and is served by existing public water and sewer infrastructure.”
The application will go before the Haralson County Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. The Haralson County commissioners will host a public hearing about the zoning change at their Feb. 15 work session at 6 p.m. They are currently scheduled to vote on the issue at their March 1 meeting at 6 p.m.
