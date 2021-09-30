Local teams enter the sixth week of the football season with several key region games on tap.
Here is a look at this week’s slate:
Darlington Tigers (4-1) at Bremen Blue Devils (4-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Darlington beat Kings Ridge 21-14. Bremen beat Clarkston 49-8.
Series Record: Darlington leads 7-4.
What to Know: Both teams have flexed their muscles with stellar performances on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Bremen has outscored its opponents 168-106. Bremen is averaging 33.6 points per game. In its last three games, the Blue Devils beat Pepperell 39-32, Maynard Jackson 38-32 and last week’s offensive performance where it scored 49-points. It was the Blue Devils’ largest output of the year.
Where to find the Game: 98.9 FM
Bowdon Red Devils (4-1. 1-0 ) at Gordon-Lee Trojans (3-2, 0-0)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week Bowdon beat Trion 35-13. Gordon-Lee beat Southwest Whitfield 29-0.
Series Record: Bowdon leads 27-5-1.
What to Know: The Red Devils have dominated the long-time series that hooks up for the 34th time tonight. Bowdon has won two games in a row and has outscored its opponents 145-75.
Bowdon quarterback Robert McNeal has thrown for 781 yards and nine TDs. Luke Windom and Tanner Langley have rushed for four touchdowns each. Gage Stephens caught three TDs last week.
Bowdon opened region play last week while Gordon-Lee plays its region opener this week.
Where to Find the Game:
South Paulding Spartans (4-1, 2-0) at Carrollton Trojans (4-1, 1-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: South Paulding beat Dalton 55-48. Carrollton lost to Rome 45-27.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 1-0.
What to Know: Carrollton and South Paulding share something in common heading into the region contest — both teams knocked off Dalton.
The Trojans lost for the first time last week, but they have put a high-octane offense on the field throughout the season. Carrollton has outscored its first five opponents 221-108. Carrollton quarterback MJ Morris has thrown for 1,431 yards and 18 TDs. He has been intercepted just one time.
Takare Lipscomb has turned into Morris' favorite receiver with 18 catches and four TDs. Terrell Charmichael has 14 catches including six touchdowns.
Carrollton returns home for the first time in two weeks.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss FM 102.3
Central Lions (3-2) at Northwest Whitfield Bruins (2-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Central beat Heard County 35-20. Northwest Whitefield beat Chattooga 28-7.
Series Record: Central leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Lions non-region portion of the schedule is over and now Central plays five straight league games with the hopes of landing back in the playoffs.
The Lions’ Devan Powell has thrown for 468 yards and four TDs. Cameron Bolton has rushed for 440 yards and seven TDs. Vicari Swain has caught 24 passes for 348 yards and four TDs.
Haralson County Rebels (4-1) at Elbert County Blue Devils (2-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Haralson County beat Banks County 56-0. Elbert County beat Lincoln County 28-16.
Series Record: First meeting.
What to Know: Haralson County has put up big numbers all season, scoring 43 points in its victory against Pepperell and Model. With last week’s 56-0 shutout, the Rebels have outscored its opponents 171-52.
Quarterback Clay Hyatt has been one of the offensive catalysts for the Rebels, passing for three TDs and rushing for four. Hyatt has rushed for 100 yards in four games.
Caden Hughes has scored two rushing TDs for the Rebels. Wesley Cole and Zach Sanders have also scored touchdowns.
The Rebels have outscored their opponents 171-52.
Elbert County has been outscored 126-111.
Where to Find Game: WKNG 93.7
Mt. Zion Eagles (4-1) at Armuchee Indians (4-0)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat Heritage-Newnan 26-14. Armuchee beat Weaver (Ala) 45-7.
Series Record: Armuchee leads 11-9.
What to Know: The Eagles come into the region opener riding a two-game winning streak. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 172-96. In the victory against Heritage, Sherrod Montgomery rushed for 104 yards and Ethan Leopard 103. Malachi Ackles also had a score. Armuchee has outscored its opponents 121-42.
Chapel Hill Panthers (1-4) at Villa Rica (2-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Villa Rica off. Chapel Hill beat North Springs 32-7.
What to Know: The Wildcats enter the game on a two-game winning streak including victories over Northgate and Central. In its victory over Central, the Wildcats rushed for 490 yards. Two Wildcat running backs rushed for 100-yards. Ty McKey rushed for 192 yards and two TDs and T.J. Harvison finished with 163 yards and two TDs.
Chapel Hill’s victory last week was its first of the season. It’s the region opener for both teams.
Where to Find Game: B 92.1
