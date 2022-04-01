Bowdon (9-10, 5-3) won the first two games of a region series with Mt. Zion (5-11, 1-4) at scores of 15-0 and 17-6. These two region wins placed them at third in the region behind Trion (7-2 in 6-A) and Gordon Lee (5-0 in 6-A). The Red Devils finished up their series with Mt. Zion on Friday.
Bremen (12-7, 3-3) was swept in a three-game series with region opponent Callaway this week. The week started with a 6-1 loss on Monday, as Callaway racked up six runs on 12 hits. Then, it was a double header on Thursday to close the series, and the Blue Devils fell 10-5 and 2-0. Callaway is in a firm position in region 5-AA with a 9-0 region record, and Bremen stays in second place at 3-3.
Carrollton (13-7, 6-1) blasted past region opponent Paulding County on Wednesday, 14-0. Cade Cosper got the credit for the win on the mound, and Cam McLendon and Cole Carter both went three-for-three to lead Carrollton at the plate. McLendon also had a solo homer. The Trojans finished the two-game series with Paulding County on Friday. The Trojans currently sit atop the region, but each top-three team has six wins as they go into important games down the stretch.
Central (13-7, 5-4) got a 4-1 non-region win over Alexander on Monday. The Lions are set to play region opponent Ridgeland at home this Tuesday and in a doubleheader away on Friday. They currently sit in fourth place in region 7-AAAA, three region wins behind the first place Cedartown.
Haralson County (6-7, 3-3) got a 7-4 non-region win over Dominion Christian on Monday. The Rebels are set for a region series with Callaway, as they will play a home game this Tuesday and an away doubleheader on Friday. The Rebels are in third place in the region going into a tilt with the first place team Callaway.
Heard County (7-9, 1-3) got their first region win on Tuesday with a 9-5 victory over Temple (6-13, 0-7). John Paul Awbrey led the Braves at the plate with three hits and two RBIs in the win. Aidan Boyd, Sammy Holliday, and Sammy Calhoun all pitched in the win. The Braves played the Tigers in a doubleheader on Friday as well.
Mt. Zion (5-11, 1-4) fell to Bowdon (9-10, 5-3) at scores of 15-0 and 17-6. They were scheduled to finish up the series on Friday. After the first two games with Bowdon, the Eagles stood at fifth place in the region, just above the last place team, Drew Charter.
Temple (6-13, 0-7) gave up an early-week region loss to Heard County at a score of 9-5. This was the first game of a three game series that closed with a double header on Friday. Before Friday’s games, the Tigers are still looking for their first region win.
Villa Rica (7-10, 3-5) swept Lithia Springs in a doubleheader last Friday at 12-0 and 16-1, but the Wildcats got the opposite treatment during the week, as Chapel Hill swept Villa Rica in a pair of close games, 7-6 and 8-5. These games put the Wildcats in a virtual tie for fourth place in the region. They played New Manchester on Friday for the beginning of a potential tie-breaking series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.