The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame's 40-member Class of 2023 is set and will be inducted in a ceremony on Saturday, Oct 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Included in this round's selections was Carrollton High School alumnus, Reggie Brown. Brown was a wide receiver for the Trojans and was a part of the 1998 state championship team, and he went on to play at the University of Georgia from 2000 to 2004 and was later drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.