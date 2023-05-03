ATLANTA – Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Wednesday that Governor Brian Kemp has signed legislation passed during the recent General Assembly of the state legislature that reforms how private auto insurance rates are filed in Georgia.

House Bill 221 gives the Commissioner the ability to review all car insurance rate filings before they go into effect, closing a loophole that insurers had previously exploited to increase rates by as much as 25 percent in a single filing.

