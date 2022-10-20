The Gulf South Conference has released their weekly awards, and Freshman Catherine Reeves has been recognized as the Freshman of the Week for her performances against the Alabama-Huntsville Chargers and the West Alabama Tigers last week.
It was another stellar performance for Reeves as the Berkhamsted, England native scored her third goal of the season in a 1-1 draw against the Chargers on Friday night. The two points from the goal gives her eight on the season, which is good for the team lead. Reeves is also sixth in minutes played among no goalkeepers.
