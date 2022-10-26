Reeves Frost POTW

Catherine Reeves (left) and Harrison Frost were named UWG's Student Athletes of the Week.

Football's Harrison Frost and Women's Soccer freshman Catherine Reeves have been named this week's UWG Student-Athletes of the Week.

Quarterback Harrison Frost completed 26 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns last Saturday. The Kennesaw native led the Wolves in the biggest conference win of the season as UWG defeated the Valdosta State Blazers 54-17.

