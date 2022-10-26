Football's Harrison Frost and Women's Soccer freshman Catherine Reeves have been named this week's UWG Student-Athletes of the Week.
Quarterback Harrison Frost completed 26 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns last Saturday. The Kennesaw native led the Wolves in the biggest conference win of the season as UWG defeated the Valdosta State Blazers 54-17.
Reeves scored three goals in the two games last week against Auburn Montgomery and Montevallo. She now has 14 points on the season which is the most by a true freshman since 2014. This week, The freshman midfielder was also named GSC Player and Freshman of the Week.
Also nominated for Female Student Athlete of the Week were Sanai Young (Volleyball), Ainsley Cowart (Women's Golf), Sarah Pipping (Volleyball), Adela Belohlavova (Women's Cross Country).
Also receiving nomination for Male Student Athlete of the Week were Jaxton Carson (Football), Xavier Robinson (Football), Derek Gallardo (Men's Cross Country).
