A local legacy continues as surgeon Thomas E. "Rett" Reeve IV, MD, joins Tanner Vascular Surgery.
Dr. Reeve earned his medical doctorate at the Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon before finishing his surgical residency at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston Salem, N.C. He also holds a master’s in clinical population and translational science from Wake Forest University. He completed his fellowship in vascular surgery at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Dr. Reeve’s father, Thomas Reeve III, MD, has been a surgeon at Tanner for decades. And his grandfather, Tom Reeve Jr., MD, was Tanner’s first board-certified surgeon.
At Tanner Vascular Surgery, Dr. Reeve joins Heather Park, MD, and Glenn Whitney, MD, in advancing vascular surgery in our region.
