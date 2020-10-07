Counting for the U.S. Census will continue through Oct. 31, and this data will be used next year to determine how to redraw legislative district lines.
Every 10 years, the states are reapportioned and redistricted following the once-in-a-decade headcount. But the terms “reapportion” and “redistrict” can sometimes be confused because both have to do with how the state legislature is going to operate for the next decade.
While reapportionment is the process of allocating the number of members each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, redistricting changes the boundaries of the legislative districts that make up the state. Both, however, depend on population counts determined by the Census.
The redistricting process becomes political theater in states because it is sometimes used to determine which political party controls the state legislature.
In most states, including Georgia, politicians have drawn their own maps, allowing them to tailor district boundaries that include more of their voters. However, some states have shifted that task to independent bipartisan commissions to reduce partisan gerrymandering, which means changing the boundaries to favor one party.
The balance of power in the General Assembly will be closely watched, as polls show nearly equal support in statewide residents between Democratic and Republican parties. And some candidates have differing views on how redistricting should be done next year.
Candidates in the state House District 18 race, Democrat Pat Rhudy and Republican Tyler Paul Smith, discussed their views in a virtual forum on Tuesday night hosted by the League of Women Voters Carrollton-Carroll County.
“There is no way the redistricting will be fair unless both parties are represented equally at the table,” Rhudy said. “That’s why it’s really, really important the Democrats get elected into the House of Representatives in this particular legislative session. Otherwise, we’ll have legislators that do not represent the people, but corporate interests.”
But Smith said he does not favor having an “independent” and “bureaucratic” legislative body overseeing the redistricting process because, he said, state legislators are held responsible by their constituents.
“If the citizens of this state do not like how the lines have been drawn, they can vote these representatives out,” Smith said. “Having unelected bureaucrats make these decisions, they are not held accountable by our voters, so I would not support this at all.”
Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, said during a separate candidate forum on Monday night that he is prohibited by law to talk about redistricting before the process occurs.
But Montenia Edwards, Dugan’s challenger in the Senate District 30 race, said she favored having a commission because, she said, she wants to take politics out of the issue.
“In reference to redistricting, I do believe we need an independent body for this because we need to, even with a lot of issues even with the pandemic, we need to take politics out of these types of issues,” Edwards said.
Last year, Democratic legislators introduced measures in both the House and Senate to amend the state’s Constitution and create an independent redistricting body. That panel would be made up of citizens representing both political parties and those who did not identify with a party.
However, neither of those proposals, Senate Resolution 52 or House Resolution 369, received a hearing, each failing to receive the needed two-thirds majority vote in both legislative chambers.
The 2020 Census began on April 1. By July 31, the data will be sent to state and federal governments and both the Georgia’s Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment offices will begin updating the state’s maps.
Both the House and Senate Reapportionment Committees will meet to discuss new maps, and public hearings will be held throughout the state to get input from state residents, according to the state’s Budget and Research Office.
Gov. Brian Kemp will call a special session, at which the maps will be produced and voted on by each chamber. If passed by both chambers, the governor will sign or veto the completed maps. The final maps must make it through the entire process in sufficient time before the qualifying periods for the 2022 elections.
On the federal level, congressional districts need to be as nearly equal in population as is “practicable,” and state districts must be “substantially” equal.
