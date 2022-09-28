West Georgia author and former Douglas County resident Lindsey Ray Redd published her debut novel in April. “dear yesterday” is a story about second chances, forgiveness, and finding home in unexpected places.”

Redd is a graduate of the University of West Georgia where she studied film and media and minored in creative writing. Prior to that she attended Alexander High in Douglasville and graduated in 2007. Redd moved to Carroll County in 2009.

