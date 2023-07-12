“Then Moses stretched out his hand over the sea, and the LORD drove the sea back by a strong east wind all night and made the sea dry land, and the waters were divided.” — Exodus 14:21, ESV
I love reading the story of God parting the Red Sea for the Israelites. They were being chased by Pharaoh. Their backs were against the wall. They had lost hope. But despite seemingly impossible circumstances, God demonstrated His faithfulness to Israel. He made a way where there was no way! Will you receive that word for your life today?
The same God who parted the Red Sea is making a way in your life. The same God who covered up the enemy in the depths of that sea is making a way in your life today. The same God who brought salvation to the Israelites can do the impossible for you as well.
Impossible is where God starts. Miracles are what He does. Let’s believe and trust Him today! Are you facing a Red Sea moment today? Is the enemy at your back, whispering lies of defeat and discouragement? I want to encourage and remind you that God is with you and He is fighting for you. God’s power means He can, and His promises mean He will! God wants to meet you right where you are. You don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to perform a certain ritual or say the right words. Right here, right now, God wants to meet with you.
Take a moment today to be still. Know that He is God. Let Him speak truth to your heart. Receive His love and grace for you. Then let your life flow from that place. He has great things in store for you.
I got this from someone and I thought it would be helpful to someone: Sex won’t satisfy you, nor will money, alcohol, fame, drugs, or success. Life is empty without Jesue. He is the only one who can satisfy your heart.
Here are some scriptures we all need to keep in our hearts when we get ready to say something: “Set a guard over my mouth, LORD; keep watch over the door of my lips,” (Psalm 141:3, NIV). “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear,” (Ephesians 4:29, ESV). “Whoever keeps his mouth and his tongue keeps himself out of trouble (Proverbs 21:23, ESV). “Whoever guards his mouth preserves his life; he who opens wide his lips comes to ruin,” (Proverbs 13:3, ESV)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.