“Then Moses stretched out his hand over the sea, and the LORD drove the sea back by a strong east wind all night and made the sea dry land, and the waters were divided.” — Exodus 14:21, ESV

I love reading the story of God parting the Red Sea for the Israelites. They were being chased by Pharaoh. Their backs were against the wall. They had lost hope. But despite seemingly impossible circumstances, God demonstrated His faithfulness to Israel. He made a way where there was no way! Will you receive that word for your life today?