A business aiming to provide holistic health for mind, body, and wellness is located right here in Carrollton.
Red Rock Wellness and Yoga opened its doors as a space for mind, body, spirit, and wellness and community in March 2021. Red Rock is located on Newnan Street near the downtown square of Carrollton and resides in a historic home, according to a press release.
For many years, Laura Haynes, owner, massage therapist, and yoga instructor, had the dream to create a wellness center that provided a space for holistic health for the community. According to the press release, she knew through experience the power that yoga has. Intentional breathing, movement, and mindfulness supports mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and social well-being.
Red Rock Wellness and Yoga aims to support the whole person, per the release.
Along with yoga, Red Rock provides licensed professional counselors — a regenerative detoxification specialist and iridologist, reflexologist, aromatherapist, sound therapist, and access to herbal medicine — per the release.
They also offer private yoga classes, small group day of wellness packages, monthly packages, workshops, special events at the center and places around town. Yoga classes range in levels of experience and are open to all. Beginners are welcome.
“Red Rock is passionate about meeting each person where they are,” the release stated.
