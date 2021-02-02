So much for being rusty.
Playing its first game in 13 days, the University of West Georgia men’s basketball team delivered a dynamite performance Friday night, upending 16th-ranked rival Valdosta State on its home court in an 87-79 Gulf South Conference East clash at The Complex.
The red-hot Wolves (3-6, 3-6 GSC East) shot an astounding 12-of-20 from 3-point range to blister the Blazers (9-3, 9-3) and avenge a two-point loss to VSU earlier this year, much to the delight of UWG head coach Dave Moore. What made the performance even more impressive is the fact that UWG was short-handed with Keshawn Heard and Jalen Sasser out, as every starter played 35 minutes or more, including a 40-minute ironman effort from senior guard Kadeim Jones.
“We started so well. We were defending and mixing the zone and the man, doing what we planned to do. The pace of the game wasn’t super-high in the first half. We kept them in the 30s, which was our goal. So I just trusted those guys on the floor,” Moore said.
Coming off the near two-week layoff, the Wolves showed no signs of rust Friday, storming out to a commanding start behind the stellar play of Jones, who scored 16 points in the opening half and led UWG with 25 points on the night.
After West Georgia built a 43-36 advantage by the break, the Blazers rallied to start the second half and momentarily took a one-point lead at 52-51 five minutes into the half, but the Wolves responded with a 9-0 run to retake the lead for good. Down the stretch, it turned into a 3-point shooting contest. To their credit, the Blazers didn’t go down without a fight. But the resilient Wolves had an answer every time VSU connected on a big shot.
VSU pulled within five on a Burke Putnam 3-pointer with 4:06 remaining, but Tommaso Gini delivered a dagger for the answer with a trey of his own at the 3:31 mark to make it an eight-point game. Following two Blazer free throws, it was Deng Nhial nailing the deep ball with 2:44 to play for a nine-point margin.
Putnam posted another 3-pointer with 1:36 to play, cutting the UWG lead to six at 78-72. But once again, the Wolves countered with another bomb from downtown, this time from Jones to make it a nine-point game again with 69 ticks left on the clock. Imoras Agee gave VSU one last hope by downing a 3-pointer with 23 seconds to go to cut it back to four points, but the Wolves went 4-of-4 from the charity stripe in the final 19 seconds to seal the deal and register the huge victory.
Along with the 25-point performance from Jones, Michael Zabetakis added 20 points and six rebounds, Gini posted 15 points and seven boards and Oronte’ Anderson chipped in with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Gini was making his first start of the season and he certainly rose to the occasion, going 3-for-3 from downtown with none bigger than his last shot.
“That’s what he can do. That’s why we recruited him. He’s a 6-foot-8 five man that can step out and shoot it. He’s got range like a two guard and that last one he hit was a giant shot. It was just a giant shot to take the pressure off our defense,” Moore said. “He really played within himself. I’m most proud of the seven rebounds that he dug out because that’s a big, strong, physical team and they keep coming at you with a bunch of guys off their bench.”
Moore also had high praise for his two seniors — Jones and Anderson — who can take the memory of beating their rival on their home court in a game where they both left it all on the floor.
“You could tell right away that Kadeim had it going. I just wanted to leave him out there. Kadeim’s a guy that’s in great condition, was able to play 40 minutes. (Anderson) got going in the second half. He made some big shots for us. Four assists and one turnover in that environment, playing 37 minutes with guys draped all over him at three-quarters court most of the game. Just a terrific job. That’s what a senior point guard does,” Moore said.
The Blazers were able to salvage a series split by rebounding for a 71-61 decision Saturday afternoon. Moore said his guys played hard enough to win, but simply didn’t execute well enough to pull off the sweep.
“It’s just the shot-making. We go from shooting over 50% from the field on Friday night and 60% from 3 to shooting 32% from the field and 33 from 3 (on Saturday),” Moore said.
For the second consecutive outing, Gini stepped up amidst the adversity in the frontcourt, playing all 40 minutes on Saturday and posting 13 points with nine rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting and a 3-of-4 mark from downtown. The tandem of Gini and sophomore guard J.J. Barnes, who scored a team-best 16 points on a 4-of-6 clip from beyond the arc, gave the Wolves a huge lift on an afternoon where some of the regular contributors struggled offensively.
“They gave us a chance to win, J.J. especially off the bench. He had 10 points at halftime and hit a big 3 late in the second half to cut it to five. Tommaso was terrific. He played 40 minutes and 13 (points) and nine (rebounds) going 3-of-4 from 3s. We can’t ask much more of him getting his second start and playing all 40 minutes,” Moore said.
Along with the double-digit scoring efforts from Gini and Barnes, Jones posted 15 points before fouling out.
The Wolves are now set to return home and welcome West Florida to The Coliseum for a two-game series on Feb. 5-6.
