Red-hot Wildcats to play at UWG Thursday

In a week of non-region play before an important series against Chapel Hill, Villa Rica baseball, on a 15-game win streak, will take on McEachern this Thursday at the University of West Georgia.
The Wildcats (17-1, 13-0) are currently atop region 5-5A and have outscored region opponents thus far by a total of 165 to 14, the closest game being a 2-0 win over Maynard Jackson.
Their opponent for this week's game at UWG, McEachern (12-10, 2-4) is a 7A school that is currently in fourth place out of five schools in area 3-7A.
The Indians are coming off a series in which they were swept by the region-leading Hillgrove Hawks, and they have have lost four out of their last five games.
Villa Rica has one full region series left, against the second-place Chapel Hill Panthers (16-8, 10-2) next week on Monday and Wednesday, as well as a make-up game against Mays on Thursday. They are scheduled to play three non-region contests this week.
Last week, Villa Rica took on Banneker in region play and added two more double-digit wins to their record at scores of 18-0. and 21-0.
In Wednesday's 18-0 win, the Wildcats scored 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to seven walks and seven hits, on top of a few errors and hits by pitch.
The game was over in three innings with Villa Rica earning eight hits in total, led by Braden Jones who went two-for-two at the plate. Henry Brookshire and Colin Wilson combined for a no-hitter on the mound, tossing four strikeouts between them.
In Friday's 21-0 win, the Wildcats spread their attack over more evenly, scoring four runs in the first, ten in the second, and seven in the third in another three-inning game.
The Wildcats had 12 hits in this game, this time led by Mason Westmoreland who went three-for-three at the plate. Will Gaines and Layton Hyneman also had multiple hits with two each. Hyneman had a team-high five RBIs followed by Gaines with three.
Westmoreland and Wesley Wallace split the game on the mound, throwing a shutout with one hit on top of five strikeouts.
This Thursday's game at UWG is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Wildcats will then turn around and play East Paulding at home on Friday at 6 o.m. and South Paulding on the road Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.