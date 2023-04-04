Red-hot Wildcats to play at UWG Thursday

Undefeated in region play and on a 15-game win streak, Villa Rica will play McEachern at UWG's Cole Field this Thursday. Will Brookshire (9) makes a catch in the outfield as James Hutter (21) looks on.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

In a week of non-region play before an important series against Chapel Hill, Villa Rica baseball, on a 15-game win streak, will take on McEachern this Thursday at the University of West Georgia.

The Wildcats (17-1, 13-0) are currently atop region 5-5A and have outscored region opponents thus far by a total of 165 to 14, the closest game being a 2-0 win over Maynard Jackson.

Trending Videos