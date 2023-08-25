Cameron Bolton

Junior Cameron Bolton broke two tackles before getting into the end zone during Central’s win over the Bowdon Red Devils.

 Photo By Noah Schroyer

Despite a red zone interception from senior linebacker Chris Wyatt and sophomore defensive back Berkley Perkins, the Bowdon Red Devils were unable to capitalize on the road against the Central Lions. Despite not being able to get the passing game working, the Lions did capitalize on the ground in the second half leading to a 34-14 victory.

Freshman quarterback JR Harris found junior receiver Marshun Horton and was the only success the Lions saw through the air Friday night. The freshman used his speed and his strength to rush for two touchdowns including a score to make it 27-6 early in the fourth quarter.