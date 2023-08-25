Despite a red zone interception from senior linebacker Chris Wyatt and sophomore defensive back Berkley Perkins, the Bowdon Red Devils were unable to capitalize on the road against the Central Lions. Despite not being able to get the passing game working, the Lions did capitalize on the ground in the second half leading to a 34-14 victory.
Freshman quarterback JR Harris found junior receiver Marshun Horton and was the only success the Lions saw through the air Friday night. The freshman used his speed and his strength to rush for two touchdowns including a score to make it 27-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Junior Cameron Bolton and Sophomore Jonaz Walton made up for the struggles in the passing game and gave the Lions everything they needed on offense. Bolton extended the lead in the second quarter to 14-0 by breaking two Red Devil tackles before strolling into the endzone.
Walton marched the ball down the field for the Lions’ first drive of the third quarter before Harris punched in his first of two touchdowns.
Red Devils’ senior quarterback Kyler Mcgrinn was a bright spot for the Red Devils Friday night as he managed to find a wide open Kaiden Prothro to cut the Lions’ advantage to 14-6 in the second quarter.
After two 15-yard penalties from the Lions in the fourth quarter, Mcgrinn was able to lead the offense to the goal line where he ran it in to bring the score to 27-12. The Red Devils converted the two point conversion to make it a two possession game.
However, Walton and Bolton continued to run the ball for the Lions with little resistance from the Red Devils’ defense to close out the fourth quarter giving the Red Devils just the single full possession in the fourth quarter. Walton scored his first touchdown of the night, giving the Red Devils the ball back with just 24 seconds left.
The Lions move to 2-0 on the season and host the Hampton Hornets Sept. 1 to complete their three home games to open the season. The now 0-2 Red Devils will be hosting the Bremen Blue Devils Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.