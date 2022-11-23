Bowdon and Carrollton have yet to hang up their pads this 2022 high school football season, as both teams roll into the quarterfinal round of the GHSA state playoffs today.
Bowdon @ Early County
Bowdon (11-1) doubled Manchester last week in the second round with a 42-21 win behind a 200-plus yard yard performance by T.J. Harvison. This set the Red Devils up for a long road trip to Blakely, Ga. to face the Early County Bobcats (9-3).
The Bobcats entered the playoffs as a one seed thanks to an undefeated 5-0 record in their region. At the end of the regular season, Early County was sixth on Georgia High School Football Daily’s composite rankings, while Bowdon was ranked first.
Early County has a run-heavy offense led by several backs, including Tycavion Stovall who leads the team with 119.6 rush yards per game. Stovall rushed for 142 yards and a pair of scores last week in their 47-6 win over Telfair County.
Bowdon, of course, also has a strong rushing offense as well, led by Harvison, Robert McNeal and Jordan Beasley. One key difference for Bowdon, however, is the threat of the passing game.
Though McNeal has been dealing with apparent injuries, he has still managed to pass for 142 yards and a pair of scores the past two weeks, surpassing 1,000 yards with 11 scores through the air for the season.
On the other hand, Early County has a total of just 625 yards and four scores passing, so containing the Bobcats’ rush attack will be key for Bowdon.
Maxwell Ratings has Early County favored by three points in the matchup, likely because of the home-field advantage. Overall, it will be up to the Red Devils’ veteran offensive and defensive lines to win the game in the trenches.
Carrollton vs. Walton
Carrollton (12-0) rolled past Marietta last week, mostly thanks to a strong defensive effort that included five interceptions by five different players as well as a scoop and score by defensive lineman C.J. Kelley. As such, the Trojans will stay at home today to play the Walton Raiders (10-2).
Walton is coming off one of the biggest upsets in the state thus far, as they knocked Buford out of the playoffs 42-35 last week.
From an offensive stats standpoint, Carrollton and Walton are similarly matched. Walton is led by junior quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, who has 3,324 yards and 35 touchdowns this season, compared to 3,006 yards and 37 touchdowns for Carrolton freshman Julian Lewis.
At the running back spot, Walton features Makari Bodiford with 1,474 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Carrollton running back Bryce Hicks has 1,278 yards and 18 TDs on the ground. Hicks has the advantage as a receiver with 486 yards and six scores through the air this year.
One advantage Carrollton has going into the game is turnovers. The Trojans enter the matchup with a total of 25 interceptions, averaging over two per game. That is in addition to eleven total fumble recoveries for the Trojan defense.
Maxwell Ratings has Walton favored by seven points going into the matchup, but one stolen possession by the Trojan defense could make up for that differential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.