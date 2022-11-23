Kelvin Hill INT

Going into today’s matchup with Walton, Carrollton’s defense has a total of 25 interceptions on the year, led by Kelvin Hill (pictured) who has five.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Bowdon and Carrollton have yet to hang up their pads this 2022 high school football season, as both teams roll into the quarterfinal round of the GHSA state playoffs today.

Bowdon @ Early County

Trending Videos