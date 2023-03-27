Red Devils start region slate 2-0

Bowdon starter Caison Duncan pitched a full seven innings in game 1 against Christian Heritage, allowing just two runs and throwing 10 strikeouts.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

BOWDON — Red Devil baseball swept a twin bill with the Christian Heritage Lions at home on Friday, taking game one 5-2 and game two 5-4 for an undefeated start in region play.

Game 1

