Red Devils start region slate 2-0

BOWDON — Red Devil baseball swept a twin bill with the Christian Heritage Lions at home on Friday, taking game one 5-2 and game two 5-4 for an undefeated start in region play.
Game 1
Bowdon stole the lead late to defeat Christian Heritage 5-2 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.
The game was tied at two runs each with the Red Devils batting in the bottom of the fifth when Will Huggins singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run and putting Bowdon in front for good.
The Red Devils added two more insurance runs in this same inning on balls put into play by Asher Christopher and Jacob Williams.
Bowdon’s Caison Duncan toed the rubber for a full game, surrendering two runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out ten with no walks.
The Red Devils took an early lead in the first inning when Huggins hit an RBI double, and regained the lead in the second inning when Jason Martinez grounded out, scoring one run.
Christian Heritage tied the game in the top of the fifth before the Red Devils put up three runs to win the game.
Evan Hood pitched a full six innings for Christian Heritage, allowing nine hits and five runs over six innings, striking out three and walking none.
In Bowdon’s nine-hit total night, Berkley Perkins and Huggins both racked up multiple hits with Perkins leading the way with a perfect three hits in three at bats.
Game 2
The second game of the twin bill came down to the last inning, as Zander Langley’s ground out in the bottom of the seventh score the game-winning run, 5-4.
Bowdon grabbed a 3-0 lead through the first three innings. Langley put the Devils on the board with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, and they added two more runs as Christopher drilled a two-run homer in the third.
However, the Lions scored three runs in the fifth inning to knot things up at 3-3, thanks to RBIs by Brennan Corn, Evan Hood and Levi Holland.
The game stayed that way until an inning later, the bottom of the sixth, when Bowdon’s Jackson Truett singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run to put the Red Devils back in front.
But again Christian Heritage answered, this time on a bases-loaded balk by pitcher Williams, tying the game back up at 4-4. That was when Bryson Adams entered out of the bullpen to clean up and keep the game tied, all before Langley’s sac ground out scored the winning run.
Huggins was the starter for Bowdon in the win and did not allow a single run in his four innings pitched, striking out eight Lions with no hits surrendered.
The Devils reached double figure hits, firing off ten in total. Christopher, Ethan Kent, and Williams all had multiple hits, led by Christopher who had three hits on three at-bats, including his two-run home run.
Bowdon (9-7, 2-0) will be back in region action this week against Carroll-County foe Mt. Zion (7-7, 0-1). The series was initially scheduled to start on Monday, but due to weather it has been rescheduled to a double header at Mt. Zion this Wednesday, March 29, starting at 5 p.m.
