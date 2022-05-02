Bowdon’s baseball season came to a close on Friday with a pair of losses to a tough Washington-Wilkes team with a game-one loss of 5-0 and an eight-inning 10-7 loss in game two.
Game one was a shutout for the Red Devils. Tiger pitcher Nathan Durham pitched a full seven innings, allowing Bowdon to get only three hits the whole game with a total of 14 strikeouts on the way to victory for the Tigers.
Washington-Wilkes jumped ahead late in the first inning after Bowdon went three-up-three-down to start off the game. With two outs on the board, the Tigers scored their first run when Levi Durham singled into left field.
The Tigers extended their lead later, putting up one run in the third and three runs in the fourth. The fourth inning was the Tigers’ biggest frame of the night, and it was led by Durham and Robert Hunt. Durham had a two-RBI single, and Hunt grounded out for a sacrifice RBI.
Bowdon’s only hits in game one came from Will Huggins, Mason Mims and Zach McEwen. On the defensive side for Bowdon, Bryson Adams took the loss for the Red Devils on the mound. Adams pitched for six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.
Hunt led Washington Wilkes at the plate, going 2-for-3 against Adams, and Durham led the Tigers in RBIs with two. The Red Devils also committed three errors in the shutout loss in game one.
Game two was a much different story, as the teams combined for a total of 17 in an eight-inning affair.
There was much more offense in game two, as Bowdon racked up a total of 12 hits and Washington-Wilkes had nine.
The seventh inning ended with the game tied at six. Bowdon had rallied in the bottom of the seventh with a two-RBI double by McEwen that tied up the game and forced the Tigers and Devils into extra innings.
Washington-Wilkes was batting in the top of the eighth when Nathan Durham doubled on the first pitch of his at bat, scoring two runs. The Tigers would go on to score two more times in the top of the eighth on a sac-fly and a walk, and this put them up 10-6 as Bowdon stepped up to the plate to respond.
The response for the Red Devils started strong. After an initial pop-out, both Brady Entrekin and Jack Watkins singled to put runners on first and second. Then, as Will Rainwater put the ball into a fielder’s choice, Bowdon scored one run.
Unfortunately for the Red Devils, that would be their last run of the night, as Will Huggins grounded into the final out of the game. Bowdon’s season had come to a dramatic end in extra innings.
Mims, Watkins, Entrekin and Rainwater all shared time on the mound for the Red Devils in the loss. On the other side, Hunt and Desmond Cofer pitched the majority of the game for the Tigers, and Morgan Shedd pitched for the save in the bottom of the eighth.
Malik Ware and Durham both had two hits to lead Washington-Wilkes. In Bowdon’s big 12-hit night, Watkins, Huggins, Entrekin, and Rainwater all had multiple hits, and Watkins led the Red Devils with three hits in four at bats in the eight-inning loss.
