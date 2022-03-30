The Bowdon Red Devils (8-10, 4-3) run-ruled area and region opponent Mt. Zion (5-10, 1-3) on Tuesday, scoring 11 runs in the first inning alone and ending the game at 15-0 in the fourth.
Mt. Zion was one tag away from a run in the top of the first. Mt. Zion’s Stanley Cross was at third when Chase Butler went to the plate. Cross tried to advance on a wild pitch by Bowdon’s Bryson Adams, but catcher Zach McEwen recovered to tag Cross just before he reached the plate. The inning ended with a fly-out by Cohen Hancock, and it was downhill for MZ after that.
Stanley Cross started on the mound for Mt. Zion in the bottom of the first, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. Down 4-0 with no outs and bases loaded, Mt. Zion was forced to put Hancock on the mound to try to slow down Bowdon hitters.
The Red Devils, on the other hand, did not seem to care who dealt them the ball, as they went on to put up six more runs in the inning against Hancock. Brady Entrekin, Will Rainwater, and Will Huggins all went two-for-two in the first inning alone, as the Red Devils nearly batted around in the inning.
After this 11-0 inning, the rest of the game looked like normal baseball. Bowdon’s Adams pitched all four innings of the game, throwing a shutout on just three hits and six strikeouts. Hancock stayed on the mound for the Eagles, and after the 11-run inning, he got a pair of shutout innings on just one hit.
That was until Bowdon got hot again and scored four in the fourth, ending the game on a run rule. The first two runs came off deep centerfield RBIs from Adams and Entrekin. Then, Bowdon’s Luke Windom walked it off with a two-run double down the first base line. It was 15-0, and the umpires called the game on a run rule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.