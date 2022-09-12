BY DOUG GORMAN
The Bowdon Red Devils' offense continued to roll Friday night beating Tattnal Square 48-35 The Red Devils won for the second week in a row to improve to 3-1.
The two teams were tied 28-28 at the half, but Bowdon outscored Tattnal 20-7 over the final two quarters.
The Red Devils head into an open date next week having outscored their opponents 132-84.
Bowdon rolled up 499 yards in the win.
Quarterback Robert McNeal has been the offensive catalyst for the Red Devils, especially with his rushing attack.
The Red Devils’ signal caller went into Friday night’s contest averaging close to 128 yards per game.
Bowdon takes on Temple in two weeks.
Central 60, McIntosh 41
In a game that read more like a basketball score, the Lions improved to 3-1.
Central led 34-14 at the half and held off McIntosh’s second-half rally attempt.
The Lions host Northgate next week. Northgate held off Griffin last week on the last play of the game to get its first win of the season.
Quarterback Devan Powell has shown his versatility through four games passing for 451 yards and passing four TDS. He has also rushed for 256 yards and two TDS.
The Lions are getting solid play from Vicari Swain who is the team’s leading receiver with 13.
Freshman running back Jonaz Walton is closing in on 1,000 yards. In four games, Walton has rushed for 853 yards and 11 TDs.
Central plays at home against Northgate next week.
Callaway 21, Heard County 7
Heard County scored its only touchdown in the fourth quarter but fell to Callaway on the road in a non-region game.
With the loss Heard County fell to 1-2 overall.
Heard’s Roro Edmondson connected with L.J. Green on a 65-yard pass for the Braves’ only score of the game.
The Braves host Rabun County next week.
Lumpkin 27, Temple 20
All the scoring took place in the first half as the Tigers fell to 2-2.
Temple has outscored its opponents 111-85.
The Tigers take on Pepperell next week at home.
Despite the loss, Temple is getting some solid offense production.
Quarterback Cam Vaughn has shown plenty of versatility for the Tigers. In a limited passing attack, Vaughn has thrown for 270 yards and a touchdown.
He has also used his legs to become the Tigers’ leading rusher with 791 yards and 12 TDs.
Vaughn is averaging close to 199 yards per game on the ground.
Although the Tigers are a rush first offense, Mcclann Metayer leads the squad with six catches for 113 yards.

Temple returns to action Friday at home against Pepperell.
