Red Devils rally in 6th to beat Temple

After falling behind two different times on Friday, the Bowdon Red Devils came alive in the sixth inning to defeat the Temple Tigers 6-3 in a Carroll-County tilt.
Caison Duncan pitched a full game for the Red Devils, including a shutout final inning to prevent a potential comeback from the Tigers.
In total, Duncan allowed three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, with a pitch count of 73 through seven innings.
On offense, Bowdon was led by Will Rainwater and Blake Cole, who each had two hits, Rainwater going two-for-four and Cole going two-for-three.
Temple got on the board first, as Preston Bott grounded out into a fielder’s choice with one out in the top of the first, allowing Roman Marron to tap home plate.
Bowdon went on to tie the game up at one run apiece in the third frame, as Rainwater ran home on a fumbled ground-ball error at shortstop.
After that point, the game stayed tied 1-1 through the fourth and fifth innings. It was not until the sixth inning that both teams’ offenses got rolling again.
Leading off the top of the sixth, Temple’s Marron hit a line-drive homer over the left-field wall on a 1-0 count, giving the Tigers back a one-run lead. Two at-bats later, Parker Andel nearly went yard as well, lining off a triple to center field.
Andel scored on another sacrifice RBI by Bott, making the lead 3-1 Tigers going into the bottom of the sixth, the biggest lead for either team all game long.
Bowdon started off their sixth inning with a walk and a single. Then, in between a line out and a strikeout, Jackson Truett singled and Will Huggins ran home.
They did the rest of the work with two outs on the board. A ground ball by Jason Martinez scored the tying run, with the help of another error at shortstop. Then, a Jacob Williams RBI single put the Devils in front, 4-3.
The Devils circled back to the top of the order, putting lead-off hitter Rainwater at the plate. On the first pitch of his at-bat, Rainwater smacked a deep ball, one that banked off the center-field net.
Even though it was not a home run, Rainwater’s double scored two game-sealing insurance runs before Duncan closed out his full-game outing on the mound.
Bowdon (6-4) is scheduled to play Bremen this week, on the road on Tuesday and at home on Friday.
Temple (4-7) is slated for another cross-area matchup with Bremen this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
