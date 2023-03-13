Red Devils rally in 6th to beat Temple

A near-homer double by Will Rainwater capped off a five-run sixth inning on Friday, as Bowdon defeated Carroll-County foe Temple, 6-3.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

After falling behind two different times on Friday, the Bowdon Red Devils came alive in the sixth inning to defeat the Temple Tigers 6-3 in a Carroll-County tilt.

Caison Duncan pitched a full game for the Red Devils, including a shutout final inning to prevent a potential comeback from the Tigers.

